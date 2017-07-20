Linkin Park's Chester Bennington Dead at 41

EXPAND Chester Bennington has died. Jim Louvau

Linkin Park singer and songwriter Chester Bennington has died. He was 41.

On the morning of Thursday, July 20, the former Valley resident was found dead in his California home of an apparent suicide, according to TMZ.

The Phoenix-born musician was a key figure in the alt-metal scene, bridging both nu-metal and rap rock. With Linkin Park, he found worldwide fame in the early aughts. The band's debut album, Hybrid Theory, sold more than 11 million copies in the U.S. They famously collaborated with Jay-Z.