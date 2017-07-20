menu


Linkin Park's Chester Bennington Dead at 41

Thursday, July 20, 2017 at 12:15 p.m.
By Becky Bartkowski
Chester Bennington has died.EXPAND
Chester Bennington has died.
Jim Louvau
Linkin Park singer and songwriter Chester Bennington has died. He was 41.

On the morning of Thursday, July 20, the former Valley resident was found dead in his California home of an apparent suicide, according to TMZ.

The Phoenix-born musician was a key figure in the alt-metal scene, bridging both nu-metal and rap rock. With Linkin Park, he found worldwide fame in the early aughts. The band's debut album, Hybrid Theory, sold more than 11 million copies in the U.S. They famously collaborated with Jay-Z.

Linkin Park recently released One More Light, the band's seventh album. They were slated to return to Phoenix for a concert at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Wednesday, August 30.

In a 2015 interview with New Times, Bennington reminisced about his time spent living in the Phoenix suburb of Gilbert. "I always feel tied to Phoenix," he said. "I still go to Arizona all the time, and my family is there. I will die in the state of Arizona, and I will most likely live out the rest of my life there."

We'll update when we have more information. 

Becky Bartkowski
Becky Bartkowski is an award-winning journalist and the arts and music editor at New Times, where she writes about art, fashion, and pop culture.

