Listen to Sundressed's New Emo Anthem "A Frankford Night"
Sundressed
Craig Hedges
It’s easy to forget how dire the root meaning of “nostalgia” is.
From
Enter Phoenix emo band
But part of what makes Sundressed special is that while the band isn’t shy about utilizing familiar styles, Hedges and co. don’t trade solely in past glories. On “A Frankord Night” – premiered here by Phoenix New Times – Hedges sings, "Oh but now I've got shit to figure out/to know what's gotten into me/is this all so necessary?"
It's a breakup anthem, about moving out of a shared space after a relationship's dissolved. But unlike so many punk ballads, the song doesn't dwell in the misery, instead zeroing on the kind of hope one gathers at the start of a new beginning, albeit a painful one.
"You can have everything/I only want one thing/take the computer, the toaster/just leave me my dog/we're moving on," Hedges sings, reflecting on living alone. It's about taking the next step, finding oneself and mustering the guts to keep going.
When we last spoke with him, Hedges said he considers A Little Less Put Together Sundressed’s proper full-length debut. It’s a killer modern-rock album and best of all, its nostalgic impulses are tempered by live-in-the-now fervor. Of course there’s nothing wrong with spinning old tracks and thinking back to the good old days of Vagrant Records, but Sundressed’s songs embody the optimism of that great Jonah "onelinedrawing" Matranga lyric: “I never wanna say my best days are behind me.”
