5 Arizona Bands Are Battling to Play Lost Lake Festival
|
Fairy Bones and four other Arizona bands are competing to play Lost Lake Festival.
RaySquared - Ray² Productions
Lost Lake Festival has announced five finalists for its Sound of the Valley contest. This battle of the bands will determine what lucky Arizona-based act will perform at the inaugural festival at Steele Indian School Park, where headliners will include Chance the Rapper and The Killers.
The festival is already set to feature a few bands with local ties, including Playboy Manbaby, Bogan Via, Luna Aura, and Kongos. But one more lucky act will make the cut before the festival, which will run from Friday through Sunday, October 20 through 23.
Sound of the Valley is now underway, and fans can vote once a day now through September 5.
Take a listen to the finalists below, cast your vote, and look out for one of them repping the Valley at Lost Lake.
Tickets are still available for both general admission and VIP. Prices go up on October 1, so get yours now.
Fairy Bones
Back in 2015, we named them the best local band, and Fairy Bones have continued to impress us. They've opened for acts like Kongos, St. Lucia, and Mother Mother — as well as a west coast run with Highly Suspect. The Phoenix-based band's sophomore album, O% Fun, is expected next year, but you can hear the first single, "No One Can Suffer Like I Can," now.
Jordan G
Queen Creek artist Jordan G has been performing around Phoenix the last few years at venues like Club Red, Yucca Tap Room, and an upcoming show on September 5 at Last Exit Live. Jordan G released a love song for his home state called "Az Sunshine" in July.
Tora Woloshin
You may recognize Tucson's Tora Woloshin from her stint on singing competition show The X Factor, during its first U.S. season in 2011. Though she didn't make it to the end of the show, she's been busy touring with B.o.B. and opening for artists like Ne-Yo. Woloshin has released three studio albums and dropped her latest single, "OFF THE CHAIN," in March.
The Ricky Fitts
The Ricky Fitts kicked off 2017 by releasing their debut album, The Great Beyond, after only forming in 2016. The Tempe band have already built a lot of momentum locally, with airplay on KWSS and Alt-AZ. They've also opened for major national acts like Death Cab For Cutie, and Fitz and the Tantrums, and had a slot at the 2017 Pot of Gold Music Festival.
Luxxe
Luxxe have had quite the year so far, winning a similar competition for an opening slot for Bon Jovi at Talking Stick Arena back in March. However lucky, the Scottsdale band have also been grinding hard since 2014, releasing two EPs and opening for OneRepublic. They have upcoming shows at The Van Buren (with Jared and the Mill) and Pub Rock.
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Phoenix, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
Twiztid
TicketsSun., Sep. 24, 6:30pm
-
Fleet Foxes
TicketsSun., Sep. 24, 7:30pm
-
Al Di Meola
TicketsSun., Sep. 24, 8:00pm
-
Autograph
TicketsSun., Sep. 17, 7:00pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!