5 Arizona Bands Are Battling to Play Lost Lake Festival

Fairy Bones and four other Arizona bands are competing to play Lost Lake Festival. RaySquared - Ray² Productions

Lost Lake Festival has announced five finalists for its Sound of the Valley contest. This battle of the bands will determine what lucky Arizona-based act will perform at the inaugural festival at Steele Indian School Park, where headliners will include Chance the Rapper and The Killers.

The festival is already set to feature a few bands with local ties, including Playboy Manbaby, Bogan Via, Luna Aura, and Kongos. But one more lucky act will make the cut before the festival, which will run from Friday through Sunday, October 20 through 23.

Sound of the Valley is now underway, and fans can vote once a day now through September 5.