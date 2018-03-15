The Lost Lake Festival Will Return to Phoenix in 2018

Big news, Phoenix: The Lost Lake Festival will return to Steele Indian School Park in October.

Festival promoter Superfly announced today that the 2018 edition of the music, art, and food fest will take place from October 19 through 21 at the central Phoenix park.

“We created Lost Lake to be a platform for Phoenix’s creative community — musicians, visual artists, chefs and bartenders, crafters, lighting designers, yogis, and dancers — to highlight and elevate the amazing local talent from around the Valley,” Superfly co-founder Rick Farman says in the announcement.