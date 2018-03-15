The Lost Lake Festival Will Return to Phoenix in 2018

Big news, Phoenix: The Lost Lake Festival will return to Steele Indian School Park in October.
Festival promoter Superfly announced today that the 2018 edition of the music, art, and food fest will take place from October 19 through 21 at the central Phoenix park.
“We created Lost Lake to be a platform for Phoenix’s creative community — musicians, visual artists, chefs and bartenders, crafters, lighting designers, yogis, and dancers — to highlight and elevate the amazing local talent from around the Valley,” Superfly co-founder Rick Farman says in the announcement.
Beyond the dates and location, details about the weekend festival are fairly sparse at this point. More specifics will be announced in the coming months.
The first-ever Lost Lake Festival brought 45,000 attendees to Steele Indian School Park, and featured Chance the Rapper, The Killers, and Odezsa as headliners. Lost Lake also featured local art from the Fortoul Brothers, Phoenix-area restaurant vendors like Pizzeria Bianco, and interactive games and installations from Walter Productions (which will be a part of the 2018 festival as well).
“The incredible fans that came together to support the experience overwhelmingly proved that Phoenix should have a national-level festival of its own and we look forward to building off that to create a truly special event in year two," Farman says.
