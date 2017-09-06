Here's the Lost Lake Festival Daily Lineup — and How to Get Single-Day Tickets
|
HAIM are one of Lost Lake Festival's headliners.
Chuff Media
You ready for the inaugural Lost Lake Festival to take over Steele Indian School Park?
We have good news and bad news.
The bad news is that the CenPho celebration of music, art, and culture featuring performances from bands including The Killers, The Roots, Pixies, and HAIM is more than a month away. The good news? That's a two-parter.
Festival organizers Superfly have shared the daily schedule for the event, slated for October 20 through 22. And they've announced that single-day tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 8, through the Lost Lake Festival website. Prices for general admission and VIP single-day access to the fest have yet to be announced.
Which day should you attend? Well, here's the rundown of who's playing when:
Friday, October 20
Chance the Rapper
Pixies
HAIM
Ludacris
Crystal Castles
Calexico
NoName
BROODS
The Dap-Kings
Johnnyswim
Trinidad Cardona
Striking Matches
The Shelters
Luna Aura
Lost Lakes
Saturday, October 21
The Killers
The Roots
Huey Lewis & the News
Dreamcar
Lil Jon (DJ Set)
Kongos
Lil Yachty
SuperJamTM featuring the Dap-Kings and Special Guests
Carla Morrison
Tritonal
JR JR
MUNA
Frenship
Taylor Bennett
Bogan Via
Reverb Nation winner
Sunday, October 22
Major Lazer
Odesza
Run the Jewels
Big Gigantic
Juanes
Snakehips
Danny Brown
Highly Suspect
Poolside
Real Estate
A Tribe Called Red
Futuristic
Fayuca
Caye
Playboy Manbaby
Upcoming Events
-
America
TicketsSat., Oct. 14, 8:00pm
-
Oh Wonder
TicketsSat., Oct. 14, 8:30pm
-
Damian "Jr. Gong" Marley
TicketsSun., Oct. 15, 8:00pm
-
Dinosaur Jr.
TicketsTue., Oct. 17, 8:00pm
-
Red Hot Chili Peppers
TicketsWed., Oct. 18, 8:00pm
Besides the killer lineup, Lost Lake will feature food and drink and a giant playground.
If you'd rather not cherry-pick what days you attend the festival, three-day passes are still available for $224.50. Last-call pricing kicks in on Sunday, October 1.
Related Event
-
Fri., Oct. 20, 4:00amLost Lake Festival
Steele Indian School Park, Phoenix, AZ
Related Location
300 E. Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85012
www.phoenix.gov/parks/sisp.html
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Phoenix, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
Natalia Lafourcade
TicketsSat., Oct. 7, 7:00pm
-
Olivia Newton-John
TicketsSun., Oct. 8, 8:00pm
-
Get the Led Out
TicketsThu., Oct. 12, 7:30pm
-
Chopin/Bolling and the Matt Herskowitz Trio
TicketsThu., Sep. 21, 7:30pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!