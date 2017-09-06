menu

Here's Your Guide to the Best Fall Concerts in Metro Phoenix


Here's the Lost Lake Festival Daily Lineup — and How to Get Single-Day Tickets

Wednesday, September 6, 2017 at 10 a.m.
By Becky Bartkowski
HAIM are one of Lost Lake Festival's headliners.EXPAND
HAIM are one of Lost Lake Festival's headliners.
Chuff Media
You ready for the inaugural Lost Lake Festival to take over Steele Indian School Park?

We have good news and bad news.

The bad news is that the CenPho celebration of music, art, and culture featuring performances from bands including The Killers, The Roots, Pixies, and HAIM is more than a month away. The good news? That's a two-parter.

Festival organizers Superfly have shared the daily schedule for the event, slated for October 20 through 22. And they've announced that single-day tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, September 8, through the Lost Lake Festival website. Prices for general admission and VIP single-day access to the fest have yet to be announced.

Which day should you attend? Well, here's the rundown of who's playing when:

Friday, October 20
Chance the Rapper
Pixies
HAIM
Ludacris
Crystal Castles
Calexico
NoName
BROODS
The Dap-Kings
Johnnyswim
Trinidad Cardona
Striking Matches
The Shelters
Luna Aura
Lost Lakes

Saturday, October 21
The Killers
The Roots
Huey Lewis & the News
Dreamcar
Lil Jon (DJ Set)
Kongos
Lil Yachty
SuperJamTM featuring the Dap-Kings and Special Guests
Carla Morrison
Tritonal
JR JR
MUNA
Frenship
Taylor Bennett
Bogan Via
Reverb Nation winner

Sunday, October 22
Major Lazer
Odesza
Run the Jewels
Big Gigantic
Juanes
Snakehips
Danny Brown
Highly Suspect
Poolside
Real Estate
A Tribe Called Red
Futuristic
Fayuca
Caye
Playboy Manbaby

Besides the killer lineup, Lost Lake will feature food and drink and a giant playground.

If you'd rather not cherry-pick what days you attend the festival, three-day passes are still available for $224.50. Last-call pricing kicks in on Sunday, October 1.

Becky Bartkowski
Becky Bartkowski is an award-winning journalist and the arts and music editor at New Times, where she writes about art, fashion, and pop culture.

Steele Indian School Park
More Info
More Info

300 E. Indian School Rd.
Phoenix, AZ 85012

602-495-0739

www.phoenix.gov/parks/sisp.html

