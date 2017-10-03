Lost Lake Festival Addresses Security in Light of Las Vegas Shooting Massacre

Aftershocks from the deadly mass shooting at a Las Vegas music festival this past weekend are still being felt, even here in Arizona.
And it's affecting an upcoming festival that’s set to take place in Phoenix in a few weeks.
Promoters of the Lost Lake Festival, the three-day outdoor concert event at Steele Indian School Park later this month, have released a statement addressing potential safety concerns at the upcoming event.
The folks from Superfly, the New York-based company putting on Lost Lake, sent out the brief statement on Monday, October 2, that said they are coordinating and consulting with local law enforcement regarding safety at Lost Lake.
“At all of our events, and Lost Lake Festival taking place later this month, the safety of our patrons, staff, volunteers and artists is our highest priority,” the statement read. “We will continue to work closely with Phoenix law enforcement officials to assess our safety and security protocols to ensure we host the safest event possible.”
Superfly also offered sympathy for the victims of the Sunday, October 1, shooting in Las Vegas at the Route 91 Harvest music festival. At least 59 people were killed and more than 500 were wounded in the deadly incident.
“Our hearts go out to those impacted by the tragedy in Las Vegas,” Superfly said.
The company’s statement did not elaborate on any specific security measures or procedures that will be implemented at Lost Lake, which takes place from Friday, October 20, to Sunday, October 22, at Steele Indian School Park.
Stay tuned for further details as they’re announced.
