Here's the Complete M3F 2018 Lineup

After announcing a partial lineup a few weeks ago, M3F (the music festival formerly known as the McDowell Mountain Music Festival) has revealed the rest of the acts scheduled to hit Hance Park from March 2 through 4 in 2018.
It's not so much a lineup announcement as it is a full-on gauntlet drop: M3F 2018 might be the Arizona festival to beat in 2018.
Here's the full lineup for the 2018 McDowell Mountain Music Festival:
Nick Murphy (Chet Faker), Big Gigantic, Griz, Father John Murphy, The Revivalists, Gorgon City (Live), Cut Copy, O.A.R., Mura Masa, Dr. Dog, Jai Wolf, Washed Out, Lemaitre, Anderson East, The Motet, White Denim, Marcus King Band, The Russ Liquid Test, Too Many Zooz, Com Truise, Lucky Chops, Brasstracks, Magic City Hippies, Andy Frasco & The U.N., Seratones, Treezus, The Uncommon Good, Wyves, The Lonesome Wilderness, Treasurefruit, Jane N' The Jungle, Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra, Jerusafunk, Scattered Melodies, Spark Jack Daddy, Romen Buffalo And The Loyal Order, and Daisy.
It's a strong mix of party-starting local bands, body-rocking electronic/DJ acts, and some big-time indie acts like Washed Out and Father John Misty. FJM in particular is a major booking coup: anyone who saw him at this year's FORM Festival at Arcosanti can attest to Josh Tillman's ability to get a crowd to eat out of the palm of his hand. Nobody gives better stage banter than Mr. Pure Comedy.
The festival will also be bringing back its crowd-pleasing mix of live activities (including a kid's area) and food trucks.
Here's the rundown on ticket prices: one-day general admission is $35; one-day VIP is $170; three-day general is $70; and three-day VIP is $480.
Passes are on sale now via the M3F site. General and VIP tickets also come with an additional $17 fee.
