Everything You Need to Know About M3F 2018

It’s been a long, strange trip for the McDowell Mountain Music Festival.

Since launching in 2004, the annual weekend-long event has changed its name (it now goes by M3F), switched locations several times, and totally reinvented itself.

Despite all the changes it's endured in the past decade and a half, M3F has remained a hallmark of the springtime festival calendar in the Valley, with a free-spirited vibe in its three-day mix of indie rock, jam-friendly acts, and electronic dance music.

The vibe at the 2018 version of M3F – which runs from Friday, March 2, to Sunday, March 4, at Margaret T. Hance Park – will be very much along those lines.

This year’s lineup includes sets by Nick Murphy (f.k.a. Chet Faker), GRiZ, Gorgon City, Dr. Dog, O.A.R., Father John Misty, and Big Gigantic, as well a slew of local bands. Meanwhile, the festival grounds will host free-form drum circles, vendor booths, and live art displays.

What else is in store for M3F 2018 this weekend? We’ve assembled a complete guide to the festival that contains everything you’ll need to know before attending.

Nick Murphy, formerly known as Chet Faker, will headline M3F 2018. Photo by Philistine DSGN

When and Where: M3F 2018 will run from Friday, March 2, to Sunday, March 4, at Margaret T. Hance Park, 1134 North Central Avenue. Festival hours are 3 to 11 p.m. on Friday, 2 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, and 2 to 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Prices: Single-day general admission is $50 and a three-day pass is $90. If you’d like to attend the festival in style, VIP tickets are $180 per day and $540 for the entire weekend. A variety of perks are included, like a separate viewing area, complimentary food and up to five beers or mixed drinks, exclusive entry, and chair massages.

Age Limits: M3F is open to all ages, and children under 10 get in free. There will also be a “Kid Zone” with family-friendly activities.

Weather: It will be great pretty much all weekend long. Temperatures will be in the mid-70s during the daytime on Friday and Saturday before getting a little cooler on Sunday. Things might be a little chilly after dark, so bring a light jacket or hoodie.

Getting There: Light rail is your go-to option, since there are two stations along Central Avenue (at Roosevelt Street and McDowell Road) within a five-minute walk to the park. We also recommend riding your bike or taking a ride-sharing service like Lyft or Uber to avoid the hassle of finding parking. On that subject …

Parking: Forget about trying to score a street space anywhere within a few blocks radius of Hance Park, since those will go quickly. Try a few blocks south, where they’re more plentiful. It’s $1 to $1.50 per hour for street parking and the meters run daily from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. (pretty much during the entire festival). A few mobile apps like Pango are available, however.

You could also hit up one of the parking structures in downtown (which will run you $10 to $20 per day) or a Valley Metro park-and-ride lot and then take a light rail the rest of the way.

If you’re coming by bike, however, you’ve got no worries. M3F will have bike racks available where you can lock up your ride.

Get ready for this year's M3F. Courtesy of M3F

Getting Inside: The festival’s main entrance is located at Second and Portland streets on the south side of Hance Park, while the VIP entrance will be near the Phoenix Center for the Arts. Each patron will be given a wristband with an RFID tag, which must be worn while they attend. Re-entry is permitted, but only if your wristband hasn’t been tampered with in any way.

Food and Drink: A dozen different food trucks and vendors will be stationed along the south end of the park and will have a variety of eats for purchase, including gluten-free and vegetarian options. The lineup includes Pho King, Island Noodles, Hungry Monk, Casa Rey’s, Even Stevens, Hitchin’ Post BBQ, Paletas Betty, Hot Bamboo, The Spot, and Jakes Treat Trolley.

Beverages of both the soft and hard variety will be available. Oskar Blues Brewery will set up a beer booth in the center of the festival and Rattle & Rum will have two outdoor bars.

Water: As with any festival, you’ll want to stay hydrated. And at M3F, you can do so by making use of the free refill station near the main entrance. Sealed and reusable water bottles will be allowed, and vendors will have H20 for sale.

Live Art: A number of local painters will create art throughout the weekend at M3F.

Drum Circles: It’s a hallmark of M3F and will be happening at this year’s festival. As always, Frank Thompson of AZ Rhythm Connection will conduct the free-form and inclusive performances, which will take place on the eastern edge of the park near the VIP entrance.

Anyone and everyone is encouraged to participate and drums and other percussion instruments will be provided. The circles are scheduled to run from 3:30 to 4 p.m. and 5 to 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, and from 3 to 3:30 p.m. and 6 to 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Vendors: M3F’s marketplace area will be located on the northern edge of the festival grounds and feature 30 different vendors offering everything from apparel and artwork to henna tattoos and sunglasses. You can even buy a cape and transform yourself into a superhero.

EXPAND A M3F mural along Roosevelt Row. Benjamin Leatherman

Schedule and Set Times: Performances begin 30 to 60 minutes after gates open each day, and a lot of the set times are more or less staggered between each of the three stages. Here’s the complete rundown of who’s playing as well as when and where they’ll be doing it.

Friday, March 2:

Gates open at 3 p.m.

Rattlesnake Stage:

3:30 to 4 p.m.: Treasurefruit

4:30 to 5 p.m.: Wyves

6 to 7 p.m.: Cut Copy

8 to 9 p.m.: Nick Murphy (Chet Faker)

10 to 11 p.m.: Big Gigantic

Saguaro Stage:

4 to 4:30 p.m.: Jane N' the Jungle

5 to 6 p.m.: Andy Frasco and the U.N.

7 to 8 p.m.: Lemaitre

9 to 10 p.m.: Mura Masa

Coyote Stage:

4:30 to 5 p.m.: Spark Jack Daddy

6 to 7 p.m.: Seratones

8 to 9 p.m.: Too Many Zooz

10 to 11 p.m.: Dr. Dog

EXPAND Gorgon City will perform a live set at M3F 2018. Courtesy of Capital XTRA

Saturday, March 3:

Gates open at 2 p.m.

Rattlesnake Stage

3 to 3:30 p.m.: Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra

4 to 4:45 p.m.: Magic City Hippies

5:45 to 6:45 p.m.: Father John Misty

7:45 to 8:45 p.m.: Gorgon City

9:45 to 11 p.m.: GRiZ

Saguaro Stage

2:30 to 3 p.m.: Jerusafunk

3:30 to 4 p.m.: Daisy

4:45 to 5:45 p.m.: The Russ Liquid Test

6:45 to 7:45 p.m.: Washed Out

8:45 to 9:45 p.m.: Jai Wolf

Coyote Stage

4 to 4:45 p.m.: Romen Buffalo and the Loyal Order

5:45 to 6:45 p.m.: Brasstracks

7:45 to 8:45 p.m.: White Denim

9:45 to 11 p.m.: The Markus King Band

Sunday, March 4:

Gates open at 2 p.m.

Rattlesnake Stage

2:30 to 3 p.m.: The Uncommon Good

4 to 5 p.m.: Anderson East

6 to 7 p.m.: O.A.R.

8 to 9:30 p.m.: The Revivalists

Saguaro Stage

3 to 4 p.m.: Scattered Melodies

5 to 6 p.m.: Lucky Chops

7 to 8 p.m.: The Motet

Coyote Stage

4 to 4:30 p.m.: Lonesome Wilderness

6 to 7 p.m.: The Noodles

8 to 9 p.m.: Kidswaste

Bring: All the usual festival staples, like a fully charged cellphone, sun protection, comfortable shoes, and some cash. Beyond that, picnic blankets, costumes, hula-hoops and flow toys, festival totems, non-framed backpacks, and selfie sticks are all allowed. Umbrellas and low-back chairs are also cool, but only in certain areas

Don’t Bring: Anything that could be considered dangerous or disruptive, like weapons, illegal drugs, laser pens, or air horns. Pets other than service animals are also forbidden. (Sorry, Fido.)

After-Party: According to the festival's website, an "After Hours" event will happen on Friday night starting at 11 p.m. at DeSoto Central Market, 915 North Central Avenue. Tickets are $20.

