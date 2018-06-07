Maps and Atlases Draw From Loss of Frontman’s Father for Latest Album

Dave Davison, the frontman for the indie trio Maps and Atlases, recalls the enthusiasm his father had for music. He tells a story from his childhood when he was learning guitar and subsequently wearing out his cassette of Black Sabbath’s Paranoid in the car. Davison’s father heard something he had not picked up on before in the metal masterpiece.

“I remember him very distinctly saying, ‘I never listened to these guys when they were releasing music, but this is so good,’” Davison recalls over the phone. “He really got super into it. There were so many times he would come back to a record he had heard or just came out … he was probably more into Radiohead than I was. I really love that enthusiasm as a trait in people.”

You can see the smile on his face when Davison tells stories about his dad. There is the time he helped the band sell merchandise on a tour stop in Iowa, or when he stayed to hang out in Los Angeles after the end of a long tour. These memories are bittersweet. The musician lost his father six years ago to brain cancer. His death served as the inspiration for Maps and Atlases’ latest album, Lightlessness Is Nothing New, the Chicago band’s first album since 2012’s critically-acclaimed Beware and Be Grateful.