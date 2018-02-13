Margo Price Knows Fame Is Fleeting

Since the 2017 release of American Made, you can’t flip through a magazine rack without seeing Margo Price’s face.

That onslaught of fame can be a mind-fuck. Price takes it slowly.

“I try to take it one day at a time and really remember where I came from and remain humble,” Price says. “I have a son, and I want him to see a strong example of a good person. And I try not to think about things like fame. I try and keep myself grounded.”

Since her full-length debut, the country singer has been touted for her deeply smooth and ethereally sweet voice, though Price has used it to tell stories that are far less sugary.

Whether tackling heartbreak, battles with alcohol, or the devastation of losing a child, her unflinching honesty transported by that complex voice got people hooked.

In many ways, she feels lucky.

“I am thankful that we have an audience, and I feel grateful that I have a band who supports what I do. It’s all pretty surreal.”

But Price isn’t interested in letting any of this growing success dictate her musical vision.



“With the last two records, I maintained a motto of being true to myself and not writing what I think people might want to hear,” she says. “I know that it isn’t gonna last forever. Things like this come and go, and I’m just really enjoying it.”

She’s letting her growth happen organically, paralleling her creative output.

“You have to reinvent yourself and keep changing and evolving to stay relevant. Eventually, the fad of outlaw country is gonna go away, and I want to be able to stand on my own two feet as a songwriter and write stuff that connects with the working man and working woman of 2018.”

Price has already laid down her third album, but says she might record another and choose between the two.

“They’re in two different directions, so I may go with one,” she says. “Though, I may put out two records next year if I can find a way to do it.”

Price has a couple album ideas in the works. Danielle Holbert

Price is keeping the finer details about the completed and potential recordings close to the vest. “The one I’ve already recorded, I’ve been pretty secretive about,” she says. “It features a different band — some different guys from around Nashville. I’m really happy with it, but also have this other idea. So I’m just keeping my options open right now.”

What we don’t hear soon, we may in the future. “I write a lot with my husband [guitarist Jeremy Ivey], and really just want to make sure to get it all down. The plan has always been to save some records to release later in life.”

Price’s last visit to Phoenix was an in-store performance at Zia Records. This time, crowds get a full stage show, which she continues to tweak.

“We have some double drumming going on,” she says. “I get back there with the drummer, sit down on a second throne and play with him.”

At a recent show, she soloed for the first time during the set, singing and playing piano.

Price has been producing — including a record of her husband’s songs. She’s also creative director on a feminist western called Good Time Girls by Courtney Hoffman.

Artistic output is her primary focus, glory aside.

“I’m just thinking about the art, I don’t think about the business side of things and do have a team to help with those decisions as they arise, but if I had it my way, I’d just keep putting down music and never look back.”

Margo Price is scheduled to perform at Crescent Ballroom on Sunday, February 18. Tickets are $21 to $32 via Ticketfly.