menu

Mariachi Vargas Brings Centuries-Old Mariachi Tradition to Festival at Orpheum Theatre

The 5 Best Concerts in Phoenix This Weekend


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Mariachi Vargas Brings Centuries-Old Mariachi Tradition to Festival at Orpheum Theatre

Friday, November 11, 2016 at 11:11 a.m.
By David Accomazzo
Mariachi Vargas was created in 1897.EXPAND
Mariachi Vargas was created in 1897.
Courtesy of Megaza Live
A A

In the past 119 years, empires have risen, dynasties have fallen, and wars have been fought. Through all that time, Mariachi Vargas has existed, spreading the traditional folk music of Mexico to nearly every corner of the world.

And now, on Saturday, November 12, the ensemble will come to Phoenix's Orpheum Theatre.

Founded in 1897, the ensemble has remained a tightly knit organization. Founder Gaspar Vargas directed the group until 1950, when Ruben Fuentes took over. Twenty-five years later,  Don Jose "Pepe" Martínez stepped in, and after his death a few years ago, Pepe Martinez Junior took the reigns.

Related Stories

Part of the performance will honor Pepe Martinez's three-decade tenure as leader of the group, says Armando Zamora II of Megaza Live, who is promoting the event.

"When you think of mariachi, you ultimately think of Mariachi Vargas," Zamora says. "It's the name everybody knows and the name everybody wants to be like."

The festivities begin at 6 p.m. outside the Orpheum with a performance from Mesa-based Mariachi Los Caballeros and Tucson-based Ballet Folklorico Tapatio, a Mexican dance ensemble from Tucson. Things then move inside, where Monica Trevino and Tucson-based Mariachi Sonido de Mexico will warm up the crowd before the main act.

The event will be hosted by Jose Armando Ronstadt, a media personality known in the mariachi world as a preeminent emcee and host, Zamora says.

Mariachi Vargas used to play a similar festival at what is now Talking Stick Resort Arena, Zamora says. He attended one of those shows as a child, and when that tradition tapered off several years ago, he wanted to bring the group back to Phoenix. He hopes that he can eventually grow the event to return to the arena.

"This has been in my mind to do for a few years, and we finally pulled the trigger," Zamora says.

Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Orpheum Theatre
More Info
More Info

203 W. Adams St.
Phoenix, AZ 85003

602-534-5600

orpheum-theater.com/orpheum_theater_phoenix.php

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >