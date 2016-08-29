Matty Steinkamp of Sundawg Media Shares What Makes a Great Music Video

EXPAND Matty Steinkamp is responsible for some of the most memorable music videos to come out of the music scene. Courtesy of Matty Steinkamp

If you're a fan of music videos coming out of the local scene, there's no doubt you've heard the name Matty Steinkamp.

Steinkamp, through his company Sundawg Media, is responsible for some of the most memorable visuals to come out of Phoenix during the past three years. With top-notch production and novel ideas that span from the modest to the full-out surreal, Steinkamp has shown that there is little he can't do with a video camera. His list of clients reads like a who's-who of the local music scene with artists like decker., Luna Aura, Captain Squeegee, The Pistoleros, Taylor Upsahl, and more tapping the director for their music videos.

He also recently debuted a project called Play: The Documentary, which featured decker, Upsahl, and other local artists and aimed to inspire more people to play music.

So how did Steinkamp get to this point? He grew up in Phoenix and went to Northern Arizona University around the turn of the millennium. After college he bounced around the country for a few years after that before landing back in Phoenix for good in 2006. Then he managed bars for a few years and started his own label, Sundawg Records, that he operated from 2007 to 2012. In 2009, he started making music videos for some of the artists on his label, and it spiraled into its own business from there.

"I enjoy creating a visual concept for my friends music," Steinkamp says. "I like creating small movies in a sense. I want to in some ways make a positive impact on people with my concepts."

But in the end, Steinkamp defers, a good music video must have a good song behind it.

"I feel a great idea/concept outweighs a great camera, if that makes sense," he says. "I do think it's all about the editing. I think there many ways that I judge music videos but that usually is only if the song is great. If the song sucks it's hard for me to get into the video. But I think that's how everyone is with their personal tastes, and that's what makes music so awesome. Not everyone likes the same type of music."

What makes a good song? It has a Great hook, great singable melodies, great beat, or anything written by Prince, Paul McCartney, Rivers Cuomo, and Bob Marley.

What's your favorite local music venue, living or dead? Last Exit Live. No small venue sounds better in the Southwest, and I have heard that from hundreds of touring and local bands over the last three years since it opened.

What's your favorite local band? Of all time: What Laura Says. Four years ago: Mergence. Currently: Phoenix Afrobeat Orchestra, The Haymarket Squares, Captain Squeegee.

What do you think the music scene needs most? I think it needs more bands, more fans, more radio stations, more music stores, and more publications talking about all of that everyday.

Who do you admire most in the music scene? Danny Torgersen of Captain Squeegee, Fayuca, and plays trumpet with everyone. He gets paid to play and sing everyday of his life and he is just killing it!

