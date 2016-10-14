Mega Ran Drops Diss Track On Alex Trebek Over Nerd Rap Insult

EXPAND Mega Ran Andrew Doench

On Jeopardy the other day, host Alex Trebek talked to one the contestants, Susan Cole, for one of the short get-to-know-you interludes he does between rounds.

Voice dripping with cynicism, Trebek announced that Cole was into a type of music that "doesn't sound like fun."

"I think it's very fun. It's called nerdcore hip-hop," Cole responded.

"Nerdcore hip-hop," Trebek responded.

"Yes, it's people who identify as nerdy rapping about the things they love, so video games, science fiction, having a hard time meeting romantic partners, you know. It's really catchy and fun."

"Losers, in other words," Trebek said in his trademark deadpan, before insisting he was teasing.

This predictably incensed the nerd community. First off, "nerd culture" isn't really something you can make fun of anymore. Science fiction and fantasy are so mainstream it's hard to find someone who doesn't at least have some interest in media like Harry Potter, Lord of the Rings, or any number of superhero movies. But it also begs the question, does Alex Trebek even know who watches his show? Trust me, the crossword crowd that tries to out-answer the Jeopardy contestants while watching from home probably contains a huge swath of self-identified nerds. Trebek's bewildering attempt to get a mean-hearted laugh at the expense of half his audience is a weird, unwelcome throwback to Karate Kid-style bullying.

Local nerdcore hip-hop (we prefer to just call it nerd rap) icon Mega Ran wasn't too happy with what he saw, and he released some quick a cappella bars expressing his displeasure. "Shuck it, Trebek," indeed.

Watch the video below.