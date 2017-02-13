Metallica is Coming to Phoenix in August 2017
|
Metallica
Herring Herring
Metallica is coming to University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale on August 4.
Hopefully they'll remember to turn James Hetfield's mic on.
Fresh of a Grammy performance riddled with technical errors, the legendary thrash band is touring behind Hardwired...To Self-Destruct, the band's 10th studio album, which came out in November.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, February 17, at 10 a.m.
Upcoming Events
-
War
TicketsSat., Feb. 18, 7:30pm
-
Suicide Silence
TicketsThu., Feb. 23, 6:30pm
-
The Police Experience
TicketsFri., Feb. 24, 7:30pm
-
The Nayo Jones Experience
TicketsFri., Feb. 24, 7:30pm
-
Glenn Miller Orchestra
TicketsSun., Feb. 26, 3:00pm
Avenged Sevenfold and Gojira will support.
Hardwired is getting mostly positive reviews. The New York Times wrote that "Metallica has embraced its adulthood, reclaiming the attack of its music while jettisoning the image of a hard-rock band as young, fast and out of control." If you're one of those hipster thrash fans that only listens to pre-Black Album Metallica, this album is for you. The album finds the band jettisoning the melodic sensibilities it picked up in the '90s in favor of the electrified, barbed-wire riffs that made them famous.
Related Location
1 Cardinals Dr.
Glendale, AZ 85305
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
- California Guitar Trio & Montreal Guitar Trio
- Valentine's Super Love Jam
- Masters of Puppets
-
The Kruger Brothers, With the Kontras Quartet
TicketsMon., Feb. 13, 7:30pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!