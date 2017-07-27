Wanna Be in a Midland Music Video?

EXPAND Texas-based country act Midland have chosen Phoenix to film their next music video. Harper Smith

Rising country act Midland are looking for a few good Phoenicians to appear in a music video. Wanna be in the crowd? The shoot will be held on Saturday, July 29, at Celebrity Theatre. Entry is free, but space is limited and fans need to RSVP by email.

Though the band's from Austin, Texas, they've felt the Arizona love through airplay on KMLE and KNIX. Those stations will be giving away VIP tickets and meet-and-greet passes on-air leading up to the video shoot.

Ultimately, Midland chose to film in the Valley after falling in love with Celebrity Theatre when they opened for Willie Nelson there in October 2016. That was just a few weeks before releasing their debut self-titled EP, which features the hit song "Drinkin' Problem."