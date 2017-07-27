menu

Wanna Be in a Midland Music Video?

Thursday, July 27, 2017 at 7 a.m.
By Ashley Harris
Texas-based country act Midland have chosen Phoenix to film their next music video.
Harper Smith
Rising country act Midland are looking for a few good Phoenicians to appear in a music video. Wanna be in the crowd? The shoot will be held on Saturday, July 29, at Celebrity Theatre. Entry is free, but space is limited and fans need to RSVP by email.

Though the band's from Austin, Texas, they've felt the Arizona love through airplay on KMLE and KNIX. Those stations will be giving away VIP tickets and meet-and-greet passes on-air leading up to the video shoot.

Ultimately, Midland chose to film in the Valley after falling in love with Celebrity Theatre when they opened for Willie Nelson there in October 2016. That was just a few weeks before releasing their debut self-titled EP, which features the hit song "Drinkin' Problem."

That track peaked at No. 8 on the Billboard Country Charts, and the video for it, directed by bassist Cameron Duddy, was nominated for a CMT Music Award for Group Video of the Year.

For this weekend's shoot, Midland will play new songs from the band's upcoming full-length album, set to drop September 22. They haven't shared many details about it yet, so don't miss your chance to be one of first people to hear this new material.

Ashley Harris
Ashley is a longtime professional fangirl. You can usually find her out at concerts, movies, and live theatre, or glued to the latest Netflix revival.

