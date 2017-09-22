Morrissey Is Coming to Tempe

"Stop watching the news! / Because the news contrives to frighten you / To make you feel small and alone," Morrissey sings on "Spent The Day In Bed," the new single he recently dropped on Twitter. He also shared some news that will make Moz fans feel less small and alone: The monarch of mope pop is going on tour!
The ex-Smiths singer, who is notorious for his outspoken animal rights advocacy, his fervent fanbase in Latin America, and his penchant for not showing up to shows, has announced a string of tour dates in support of his eleventh studio album.
Low In High School is set to drop on November 17. Pre-orders for the album are available via the record's site, and come in a variety of bundles (including a provocative "Who will protect us from the police?" T-shirt and a cassette version of the album).
Among Moz's confirmed U.S. tour dates is a stop at the Marquee Theatre in Tempe on Thursday, November 16. It'll be his second performance in Arizona this year, following a much-maligned Tucson show where Morrissey walked offstage after performing only six songs.
Tickets for the Marquee show go on sale on Friday, September 29. They can be purchased online via Lucky Man Concerts, by phone at 480-829-1300, or in person at the Marquee box office.
