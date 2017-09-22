Morrissey Is Coming to Tempe

"Stop watching the news! / Because the news contrives to frighten you / To make you feel small and alone," Morrissey sings on "Spent The Day In Bed," the new single he recently dropped on Twitter. He also shared some news that will make Moz fans feel less small and alone: The monarch of mope pop is going on tour!

The ex-Smiths singer, who is notorious for his outspoken animal rights advocacy, his fervent fanbase in Latin America, and his penchant for not showing up to shows, has announced a string of tour dates in support of his eleventh studio album.