Ned Flanders Band Okilly Dokilly Releases Full-Length Album, Howdilly Doodilly, and Music Video
Okilly Dokilly has the outfits down.
Ris Marek
Children of a certain age were banned from watching the iconic animated Fox sitcom The Simpsons. Head Ned, leader of the world’s first and only Ned Flanders-themed band Okilly
“My childhood was quite opposite to that Rod and Todd [Flanders] style of being raised,” the vocalist describes over e-mail. “I was allowed to watch plenty of the show, along with cartoons like Ren and Stimpy, Beavis and Butthead, KaBlam! and a bunch of Celebrity Deathmatch from a very young age. There might be an insight there into the twisted psychology of the band, but I wouldn't know. I'm no Dr. Foster.”
In case you missed it, Okilly
“We were in quite a tizzy,” says Head Ned. “We're still very honored and glad that so many
Not ones to trim their mustaches, pray to Jesus, and call it a day, Okilly
“We put the pedal to the
Speaking of mixed drinks,
The accompanying video, which ends with a reference to the couch gags that start every Simpsons episode, documents the Okilly
The album art for Okilly Dokilly's debut.
Ris Marek
The video has already started trending, which will help Okilly
There are those folks who criticize the band in the style of Jeff the Comic Book Guy. Okilly
“A group of Flanders wouldn't be a group of Flanders at all without a group of Homers to criticize them.”
Okilly
Full disclosure: When not hungover on white wine spritzers, Head Ned works in the accounting department at New Times.
