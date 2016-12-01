New Music from Harper and the Moths, decker., Playboy Manbaby, and More
Mitchell Hillman listens to more local music than just about anyone in the Valley. He presents his picks for best new local music in his column, Right
Harper and the Moths - "Nothing From Me"
It's been a pretty busy year for Harper and the Moths. They kicked it off by releasing their heavily anticipated Rock. Pop. Soul. EP, put out some super-cool videos, released a brand-new single with "Lose My Touch" at the start of September, released the '80s covers Mixtape EP on Halloween, and they have one more parting shot for 2016 left in their arsenal. "Nothing To Me" is their final release of the year, and it's one hell of a way to exit 2016. This is possibly my favorite track from the band since "Chemicals" or even "Nighttime Tremors." It fits right in place with those singles and the sounds they began to explore on their Rock.Pop.Soul record, mixing rock elements into a late-'70s disco feel. It's got more swagger to it than some of their recent singles, and that's what makes it stand out. Plus, Harper Lines' hypnotic vocal delivery turns rapid-fire on the verses, and it's one of his best vocals to date. He's channeling his inner Michael Hutchence. Add the wild angular guitar piece, and it's almost rock 'n' roll. It's nothing life-altering or game-changing, but out of all the singles they've released this year, they've saved the best for last. With these singles and Mixtape in their back pocket, it will be interesting to see what's in store for Harper and the Moths next year.
decker. - "Blackwash"
The only person paying more attention to decker.
Playboy Manbaby - "You Can Be A Fascist Too"
Now that we have a president-elect who, from all outward behavior, appears to be an actual playboy manbaby, the release of Playboy Manbaby's "You Can Be A Fascist Too" is the perfect song for the time. It's been a live favorite of mine for some time, as have the quips and jokes Robbie Pfeiffer has made over the last year or so when introducing it. It's the opening track for the highly anticipated, absurdly delayed Don't Let It Be album set to be released early next year. It's a song told from the perspective of a fascist and delivered with no lack of sardonic wit. Musically, it's one of their most solidly aggressive tunes, and it's good to know the punk and the vitriol are still very much alive in the capable hands of the band that has been declared the Best of Phoenix. This is music for slam dancing and moshing in no uncertain terms. Soon, you, too, will be chanting to yourself "I am right. I am correct. If you disagree with me I'll get really upset" and laugh to yourself singing "You can be a fascist too" as you walk down the street watching America in its final death throes. Truly a song for the times. Maybe Playboy Manbaby knew what they were doing all along, as they have continually delayed the release of their new album in anticipation for the time when punk anthems would be needed most.
|
Photo by Chanelle Sinclair
MRCH - "Glitter McQueen"
As MRCH marches on, they seem to become more powerful by embracing the "less is more" philosophy. Now, the group has pared down to the core duo of Mickey and Jesse Pangburn on their newest single, "Glitter McQueen." It's
The Lonesome Wilderness - "Alright"
For a few years now, the Lonesome Wilderness have been dazzling their audience with a fine blend of indie rock sounds akin to the Dandy Warhols, Brian Jonestown
