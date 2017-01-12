New Music from Snake! Snake! Snakes!, The Psychedelephants, The Darts, and More
|
The Redemptions
Photo by Frank C Photography
Mitchell Hillman listens to more music than just about anyone in the Valley. He presents his picks for best new music in his column Right
The Redemptions - "Call It"
The Redemptions had one of the best EP debuts of last year, and it looks like they are finally recording the rest of the best from the live set they've cultivated over the past few years. I was surprised when "Call It" wasn't included on the first record, but seeing that it's joined on the teaser for the new EP with "But Anyway," "Call It" has been one of my favorites by The Redemptions for some time. It's one I would find myself singing a day or two after a show, frustrated I couldn't find a recording of it. First of all, the guitars here sound better than ever, but more to the point, Anthony Fama's operatic vibrato voice is at work here, while stunning percussion dances around his every word. It's a fascinating and compelling listen best handled with headphones or speakers cranked. I am really looking forward to the rest of this record's eventual release to
Snake! Snake! Snakes! - "Numb"
For anyone that waited
|
The Psychedelephants
Courtesy of Danger Paul
The Psychedelephants - "Lunar Treatment"
The Psychedelephants released only two singles last year and "Lunar Treatment" was the second of those two. This intensifies the anticipation for a forthcoming record even more, especially if you've been waiting since 2014s Asymmetrical Geometry came out. That album was fraught with release issues, so I hope that the upcoming record is found in capable hands once it's done. "Lunar Treatment" is much more in line with last April's "Francis Rabbit," with a vastly different soundscape than found on their debut album. That said there's far more depth going on here than on any of their previous works, far more tangible textures throughout, whether it's the swirling guitars or the unusual production, it's difficult to say. There's a wonderfully emotional delivery here thought that isn't overdone and is created completely by the music as well as the plaintive appeal of Danger Paul's vocals. I always hear a touch of George Harrison in everything he does and this one is no exception. After countless Psychedelephants shows, I for one am glad that this favorite has found its way to being recorded. Hypnotic, psychedelic indie rock that invites you to get lost for a few minutes in your mind.
|
The Darts
Photo by Kelly Gordon Sahr
The Darts - "My Heart Is a Graveyard"
The Darts apparently decided that they would take their first EP, record a second EP, attach it to the first EP and release the whole shebang as a full-length album in the last couple weeks of December. The results were impressive. The Darts are, I believe one of the few, if not the only band in Phoenix who can claim Stephen King as a fan, which has to feel pretty good. That said, "My Heart Is a Graveyard" is the lead single from the second EP or at least the ones that has been getting radio airplay. If nothing else, the second record seems far more consistent, and it's clear that their vision as a band comes together just a little bit better. The songs jump off the record a little better, and this one is the perfect example to show that off. There's both an urgency and a confidence here that I dig. There's crazy fuzz bass that beats on your sternum, drums that make your heart race, raging guitars on fire, an indomitable Farfisa organ, and of course, vocals that sound as sexy as they do dangerous. You can catch The Darts this Saturday at Valley Bar, where they will be joined by Snake! Snake! Snakes! and
The Banter - "Mason Jar"
Kim Capria is the visionary behind The Banter and this year she is set to release their debut record. I've been a fan of both Capria and The Banter for some time. Most of that time I've been desperately hoping for her to release some of her recordings. "Mason Jar" is the title track from the forthcoming EP and it's one of two singles she released last December. Of the two, "Mason Jar" was by far my favorite, and it was the closest approach to how The Banter sound
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Fortunate Son
TicketsFri., Jan. 20, 7:30pm
-
Taylor Dayne
TicketsFri., Jan. 20, 8:00pm
-
Todo Mundo
TicketsSat., Jan. 21, 7:30pm
-
"The Country Unplugged Tour"
TicketsFri., Jan. 13, 8:00pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!