New Music from Sundressed, Never Let This Go, The Woodworks and More
|
Sundressed
Photo by Craig Hedges
The moments leading up to the release of
Never Let This Go- "Break You"
Never Let This Go is just about to release their new record Sleepless Nights, and "Break You" is the preview single/video for the release. It's a great pop punk song from this brilliant young crew. It's got a great guitar hook, melancholy vocals, impressive rhythmic propulsion, and after a couple listens you're snagged in its net and singing it to yourself. It's emo to be sure, but it never once enervates the listener. The video is expertly shot by Jacob Reynolds, who seems to be the man behind the camera for a lot of up and coming bands in this town. If nothing else, it makes you eagerly anticipate the release of Sleepless Nights this Friday at The Rebel Lounge, where they will be joined by Something like December, Sunday At Noon, and Summaries.
|
The Woodworks
Photo by Julian7
The Woodworks - "Anthem of a Complex Creature"
One would never expect an acoustic EP from a band that rocks as hard as The
Painted Bones - "Live This Lie"
Painted Bones have returned with a new single and there are rumors afloat that a full-length album by the band is in the works. It also appears the lineup has changed slightly since the release of their debut EP last year. "Live This Lie" is what's
Breakup Shoes - "Another Good Morning"
I think I've seen Breakup Shoes on the bills of a couple shows I missed, and they seemed to keep good company. The group dropped the three-song Tuba EP the second day of this year. Breakup Shoes is Nick Zawisa, John Macleod, Derrick Lafforthun, Tim
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
- Roots and Boots
- Fan Halen
- Ang Li
-
Del E. Webb Center for the Performing Arts
TicketsThu., Jan. 26, 7:30pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!