Back to the Start of It All: How Arizona Played a Role in Now, Now's Return

How do you define a complete sonic reintroduction to a band that hasn't released anything in six years? Now, Now's KC Dalager and Brad Hale found themselves at a loss for words.

“I hate the expression ‘rebirth,’” Dalager laughs, “but it feels … baptismal, in some way.”

Both descriptors invoke context for Saved, the first record from the Minnesota indie rock act since 2012. Seeing angels, kissing sinners, and stepping into holy water — throughout Saved, Dalager takes us on an ethereal and metaphysical journey of self-discovery, away from the self-doubt that defined their previous records.

“I wanted to start completely over,” Dalager remembers. “Whenever I thought about following up Threads, I didn’t like that idea. Who would I be writing that for?”