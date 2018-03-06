Shit People Said at M3F 2018

The crowd at Rattlesnake Stage on day two.

Music fans gathered at Margaret T. Hance for three days to rock out in the name of charity at M3F 2018, the event formerly known as McDowell Mountain Music Festival.

From pale goths to Juggalos and raver kids to middle-aged parents gone wild, all sorts came out to enjoy the assortment of EDM bangers, crunchy jam sessions, and Father John Misty stage spread out across three different stages. And the attendees had plenty of shit to say.

Scalpers by any means necessary

“You need some tickets? Pretty girls, big man — looking for some tickets?” *knocks on window of car slowly driving by* “Hey yo, roll your windows down! You want some tickets? No?”