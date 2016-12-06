Phish's Mike Gordon and All-Star Grateful Dead Tribute Added to Tucson's Gem & Jam Festival

EXPAND Phish bassist Mike Gordon Courtesy of Gem & Jam Festival

The three-day Gem & Jam Festival down in Tucson just got a little more jammier.

Phish bassist Mike Gordon will join the lineup of the festival, which takes place February 3-5, 2017, at the Pima County Fairgrounds.

Gordon's band for the evening will include guitarist Scott Murawsk, drummer John Kimock, and percussionist Craig Meyers.

The festival also announced that a Grateful Dead tribute going by the name of Play The Dead! will join the lineup. The band will consist of Steve Kimock and Friends — a group that has included Bobby Vega on bass, Wally Ingram, and Jeff Chimenti on keys and vocals — and members of Colorado jam band The Motet.

The announcements are in line with the collaborative spirit of the event, which already had announced a rare supergroup of sorts — The Trancident, a group featuring four out of the six members of String Cheese Incident.

Tickets for the festival start at $169 and do not include camping, which costs $85 a car.

Here's the full lineup for the 2017 Gem & Jam Festival:

Gramatik

The Floozies

Lotus

The Trancident, featuring Kyle Hollingsworth, Michael Travis, Michael Kang and Jason Hann of the String Cheese Incident

EOTO & Friends

G Jones

The Infamous Stringdusters

Poolside

Com Truise

Steve Kimock & Friends, featuring Jeff Chimenti, Bobby Vega and Wally Ingram

Opiuo

The Motet

8 Minutes to Burn

Adem Joel

Another Monkey

The Bennu

Cadillac Mountain

Cool Nasty

Desert Hearts Showcase, featuring Mikey Lion, Lee Reynolds and Marbs

Dimond Saints

Electric Feel

Endoplasmic

Evanoff

Flying Skulls

The Funk Hunters

Gipsy Moon

Jaw Gems

Keli & the Big Dream

Kitchen Dwellers

kLL sMTH

Kyle Hollingsworth Band

Kyma

Late Night Radio

Maddy O’Neal

Majitope

M-Q

The New Deal

Onism Qi

Party People

Rebel Disco

The Russ Liquid Test

Safi’s Lab; Smash & Grab

Smokovich

Thriftworks

Tnertle

Unlimited Aspect.

