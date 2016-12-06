Phish's Mike Gordon and All-Star Grateful Dead Tribute Added to Tucson's Gem & Jam Festival
|
Phish bassist Mike Gordon
Courtesy of Gem & Jam Festival
The three-day Gem & Jam Festival down in Tucson just got a little more jammier.
Phish bassist Mike Gordon will join the lineup of the festival, which takes place February 3-5, 2017, at the Pima County Fairgrounds.
Gordon's band for the evening will include guitarist Scott Murawsk, drummer John Kimock, and percussionist Craig Meyers.
The festival also announced that a Grateful Dead tribute going by the name of Play The Dead! will join the lineup. The band will consist of Steve Kimock and Friends — a group that has included Bobby Vega on bass, Wally Ingram, and Jeff Chimenti on keys and vocals — and members of Colorado jam band The Motet.
The announcements are in line with the collaborative spirit of the event, which already had announced a rare supergroup of sorts — The Trancident, a group featuring four out of the six members of String Cheese Incident.
Tickets for the festival start at $169 and do not include camping, which costs $85 a car.
Here's the full lineup for the 2017 Gem & Jam Festival:
Gramatik
The Floozies
Lotus
The Trancident, featuring Kyle Hollingsworth, Michael Travis, Michael Kang and Jason Hann of the String Cheese Incident
EOTO & Friends
G Jones
The Infamous Stringdusters
Poolside
Com Truise
Steve Kimock & Friends, featuring Jeff Chimenti, Bobby Vega and Wally Ingram
Opiuo
The Motet
8 Minutes to Burn
Adem Joel
Another Monkey
The Bennu
Cadillac Mountain
Cool Nasty
Desert Hearts Showcase, featuring Mikey Lion, Lee Reynolds and Marbs
Dimond Saints
Electric Feel
Endoplasmic
Evanoff
Flying Skulls
The Funk Hunters
Gipsy Moon
Jaw Gems
Keli & the Big Dream
Kitchen Dwellers
kLL sMTH
Kyle Hollingsworth Band
Kyma
Late Night Radio
Maddy O’Neal
Majitope
M-Q
The New Deal
Onism Qi
Party People
Rebel Disco
The Russ Liquid Test
Safi’s Lab; Smash & Grab
Smokovich
Thriftworks
Tnertle
Unlimited Aspect.
