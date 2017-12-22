30 New Year's Eve Parties in Phoenix in 2017

So, how did your 2017 go? Hopefully better than last year, considering all the drama of 2016.

If that’s the case, and you’re in the mood to celebrate, there’s no better chance to do so than New Year’s Eve and its wealth of celebrations.

And believe us, there will be a lot going on.

A wide variety of parties, balls, and high-style affairs will take place at bars, clubs, and hotels across the Valley on Sunday, December 31, each with its own theme, performers, and amenities. We’ve got the lowdown on the best of the best in our annual guide to NYE 2017.

Read on and start making plans, including how to get home safely at the end of the night.

See y’all next year!



EXPAND Z-Trip is coming home for New Year's Eve. Steve Dykes

NYE³

Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale

Vintage Hollywood glitz will be in abundance at Talking Stick’s annual New Year’s Eve extravaganza, which will feature three rooms of entertainment and revelry (hence its title). Tribute acts Queen Nation and I Am King: The Michael Jackson Experience will perform in the first room, while DJ Pulse and soul/R&B act Stone Soul will take over a second room.

Onetime Valley resident and turntablist king Z-Trip will also be in attendance and is scheduled to headline the third room with support from Orenda and The Blunt Club’s Pickster One. Doors open at 7 p.m. A party package is $125 and features two complimentary drinks, champagne toast, midnight balloon drop, and more. The $150 dinner package is also available and includes six drinks.

Flannel Ball 2017

Roosevelt & Second streets in Downtown Phoenix

This annual Roosevelt Row event has been around long enough now that it’s become quite comfortable, sort of like your favorite flannel shirt. As a matter of fact, that’s exactly what you’ll want to wear while attending this artsy event, which will take over Second Street north of Roosevelt Street.

Highlights will include bands, beer vendors, games, food trucks like Bang Bang Dumpling and Whitty’s Chicken & Fish, an “Old on New” art show, a photo booth, and a midnight countdown with a pinata drop and champagne toast. The ball begins at 9 p.m. Tickets are currently $15, with the price increasing to $20 on December 24 and $25 on the day of the event.

Goldmember New Year’s Eve

W Scottsdale Hotel

The Austin Powers threequel Goldmember is the inspiration behind the W’s retro New Year’s Eve festivities. As such, the WET Deck will be transformed into a golden disco wonderland with ’70s décor, go-go dancers, appropriately costumed performers, and even “roller-skating acrobatic performers.”

DJs will spin up dance jams all evening and a midnight fireworks display will cap things off. The disco inferno begins at 8 p.m. Admission is $50 general admission for ladies, $70 for guys.

Champagne Ball 2017

El Hefe & Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row in Tempe

A block party-like atmosphere will encompass both El Hefe and Whiskey Row on New Year’s Eve at this champagne-inspired celebration. DJ Cutswell will spin at El Hefe throughout the evening, while DJ Ekoh holds it down at Whiskey Row. A confetti blast countdown and champagne toast takes place at midnight. The party starts at 8 p.m. General admission is $20 general admission, VIP tickets (which include express entry until 11 p.m.) are $40.

Beyond the Ivy Party

Dakota in Scottsdale

Brace yourselves. Winter is coming to Dakota on New Year’s Eve. The Scottsdale nightspot will become a snow-covered scene during its Game of Thrones-inspired Beyond the Ivy party, and its waitstaff will be dressed as White Walker characters. They’ll also have an enormous Iron Throne, flags for each noble house, and even a dragon. White confetti will also rain down at midnight. The adventure begins at 9 p.m. General admission is $20 general admission, VIP access (which will include penny drinks and passed hors d’oeuvres from 8 to 10 p.m.) is $40.

Kalliope will be stationed at the Crescent Ballroom on New Year's Eve. Tom Jordan

New Years Eve 2018 Block Party

Crescent Ballroom/The Van Buren

One of the biggest New Year’s Eve parties in downtown Phoenix (if not the entire Valley) will take place at both the Crescent and The Van Buren. And each venue will offer its own respective lineup of entertainment, distractions, and enormous art cars from Walter Productions.

Kalliope, for instance, will be stationed outside of Crescent and host DJ sets by Sean Watson, Cormac, Frank Terry, and the artists of Drip Drop Records, as well as a back-to-back session with Blossom and Stoneypie. Over at The Van Buren, DJ Dana, Stoneypie, and the Hi-Dreams DJ Collective will be spinning disco.

The parties kick off at 8:30 p.m. and will also offer food trucks, heated tents, and more.

Maybe 2018 Will Be Better

The Compound in Tempe

An all-star lineup of more than 60 different local artists and creatives will display works at this annual art showcase and countercultural event at the Compound at University Drive and Farmer Avenue in Tempe. The lineup includes JJ Horner, Sierra Joy, Colton Brock, Pablo Luna, Lalo Cota, Sabrina Peros Williams, Douglas Miles, J.B. Snyder, Yuko Yabuki, Tato Caraveo, Tara Logsdon, Luster Kaboom, and Champ Styles.

There will be live music, too, courtesy of local acts and DJs like Playboy Manbaby, Party Time Excellent, Just Chris, Baby Scoops, Djentrification, Alhhla Hezazz, and Meet the Sun. The 18-plus event starts at 8 p.m. Admission is $15.

NYE Under the Stars

Lustre Rooftop Bar

The night sky will serve as a dramatic backdrop for the NYE Under the Stars affair at the Hotel Palomar’s open-air lounge and bar. Patrons are encouraged to “dress to impress” for the event, which will offer DJs, drinks, dancing, a photo booth, and more. 8 p.m. Early-bird admission is $40 until December 24, $50 thereafter.

Bottled Bond

Bottled Blonde in Scottsdale

Make like a secret agent at this James Bond-themed affair where you can spy plenty of young and beautiful types engaging in drinking, dancing, and other social rites . The bartenders might even whip you up a martini (shaken, not stirred, of course). The action begins at 9 p.m. Call 480-970-1112 for cover info.

Black Tie New Year’s Eve

Wasted Grain in Scottsdale

Feel like dressing to the nines? Break out your snazziest tux or other finery and slide into Wasted Grain’s stylish Black Tie New Year’s Eve soiree, which will include hosted appetizers and Skyy bar from 8 to 9 p.m. and various DJs throughout the night. Admission is $20.

EXPAND Black Tiger Sex Machine is scheduled to perform at Decadence Arizona 2017. John Londono

Decadence Arizona 2017

Rawhide Event Center in Chandler

If you’re a fan of electronic dance music, particularly the bombastic and high-energy kind that dominates big rooms and even bigger festivals, then you’re definitely going to at least one of the two Decadence New Year’s Eve parties — maybe even both.

It's not that much of a stretch, considering the enormous lineup of EDM heavyweights and superstars scheduled to perform at the two-day affair.

Steve Aoki headlines the first night on Saturday, December 30, which will also feature Steve Aoki, Black Tiger Sex Machine, Zedd, Borgore, Zeds Dead, Chet Porter, Duke Dumont, Medasin , Oliver Heldens, Paz, Party Favor, Petit Biscuit, Tchami, What So Not, and Zhu.

The lineup on New Year’s Eve itself is just as loaded and includes DJ sets by Justice, Armin Van Buuren, Boys Noize, Chet Porter, Crywolf, Deorro, Tokimonsta, Destructo, Galantis, Sluggo, Louis The Child, Loud Luxury, Snails, and others. Gates open at 3 p.m. each night. General admission is $119-$139, VIP access is $209-$499, and weekend passes are $209-$799.

Roaring 20s NYE

Hi Fi Kitchen & Cocktails in Scottsdale

You can drink, dance, and debauch with other flappers and daddies like a character from an F. Scott Fitzgerald novel at this 1920s theme party. It’ll be the berries. DJs will be spinning modern-day music, however, and there probably won’t be anyone doing the Charleston on Hi Fi’s dance floor. Start time is 9 p.m. Admission is $25.

Shady Park NYE feat. Electric Mantis

Shady Park in Tempe

The beats of Electric Mantis will pulsate through the night air at Shady Park when trap and future bass DJ/producer takes over the joint’s outdoor bar park on New Year’s Eve. Denver-born electronica duo LYFTD and local dance music artist Bardz will also perform at the gig. The music starts at 9 p.m. Tickets are $15-$20.

New Year’s Eve Gumbo

Valley Bar

A sumptuous stew of gypsy jazz and swing will be served during the New Year’s Eve Gumbo party at Valley Bar. Local band Zazu will channel the spirit of Django Reinhardt with its Manouche jazz stylings, the Monroe Brass Band and burlesque artists will also perform, and Djentrification will spin an eclectic mix.

Tarot readings and Southern cocktails will also be offered. Comedian Anwar Newton hosts. Appropriate and unique clothing is encouraged. Start time is 8 p.m. Admission is $19 in advance, $25 on the day of the event.

Level Up NYE 2018

Cobra Arcade Bar

Like Super Mario traveling through a warp zone, we’re all heading to a new level. Namely, 2018. Hence the theme of Cobra’s Level Up party, which will involve DJs Chris Villa and Bigie dropping party jams, drinks, and plenty of classic arcade action. Press start beginning at 9 p.m. Admission is free.

The Force will be with TJR on New Year's Eve at Maya. Courtesy of SLE

The Force New Year’s Eve

Maya Day & Nightclub/The District in Scottsdale

Get ready to hyperspace to a galaxy far, far away at this Star Wars-themed celebration encompassing both Scottsdale nightspots. Maya will represent the “dark side” and will host such characters as Darth Vader and Imperial Stormtroopers, as well as a performance by DJ superstar TJR. Doors open at 9 p.m. Tickets are $20.

Meanwhile, The District will serve the “light side” and feature drinking and dancing, as well as appearances by Princess Leia, Yoda, and various Jedi. The saga begins at 10 p.m. Admission is $20.

NYE Block Party

C.A.S.A. Tempe

The New Year’s Eve festivities at C.A.S.A. will encompass its indoor main room, outdoor bar, and a portion of Sixth Street. Local DJs will spin an open-format mix with plenty of electronic dance music while the bartenders will serve C.A.S.A.’s signature drinks in mini-buckets. The party starts at 8 p.m. Call 480-557-8226 for cover info.

NYE 2018 Champagne Row

Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row in Scottsdale

They’ll be poppin’ bottles all evening long at the NYE 2018 Champagne Row party at Whiskey Row’s Scottsdale location. DJ Real will drop Top 40 tracks and high-energy country songs, and a confetti blast and champagne toast at midnight is planned. Cover starts at 8 p.m. General admission is $20, VIP tickets are $40 and include express entry until 11 p.m.

New Year’s Eve Blowout

Fat Tuesday in Tempe

This Mill Avenue spot will feature a one-night celebration with two dance floors, three bars, and four DJs, which should add up to a lot of fun. There’s also a champagne toast at midnight. 7 p.m. General admission is $10 in advance and $15 at the door, while VIP tickets (which allow you to skip the lines) are $20 in advance, $30 at the door.

Countdown to Confetti & The Morning After

El Hefe in Scottsdale

The Scottsdale location of the party-hardy taqueria and nightspot will host a Countdown to Confetti celebration with DJ Diesel and Thomas James in the mix, party favors, libations, and more. The party starts at 8 p.m. General admission is $20, VIP tickets are $40 and include express entry until 11 p.m.

And if you feel like keeping things going the next day, The Morning After party kicks off at 6 a.m. and will feature multiple DJs performing, including Cutswell, AJ Slim, Convince, GNTTN, and Squared. Admission is free.

EXPAND Mac Sabbath's Ronald Osbourne (left) and Grimalice. Melissa Fossum

Mac Sabbath & Dwarves

Club Red in Mesa

Send 2017 out in surreal and shocking fashion at this New Year’s Eve event featuring madcap McDonald’s-themed metal tribute Mac Sabbath and the vulgar punks of Dwarves. The equally ribald punk act Bro Loaf and local metal band Soul Cell Out will open. The show starts at 7 p.m., Tickets are $25.

Bang Tango NYE

BLK Live in Scottsdale

Famed glam metal act Bang Tango will spend their New Year’s Eve rocking out and partying at BLK Live. They’ll be joined by fellow metalhead Stephen Pearcy of RATT and local hard rock band Color of Chaos. The metal madness begins at 8 p.m. Admission is $30.

New Years Eve Bash 2018

The Mint in Scottsdale

Celebrate New Years Eve while partaking in all the usual nightlife thrills available at The Mint, including drinking, dancing to EDM and Top 40 tracks, and plenty of people-watching. Doors are at 9 p.m. Admission is $25.

SideTrak Sundays New Year's Eve

SideBar

Only good vibes will be tolerated at the SideTrak Sundays New Year's Eve party. It probably won't be too hard to attain such a state of mind, considering SideBar's staff will be pouring potent cocktails while DJs like Woc and Bot, Mike Sparxx, and Wyght spin house, tech, and deep grooves. Things get going at 9 p.m. No cover.

Electricity: New Year's Eve 2018

Rips Ales & Cocktails

Spend the waning hours of 2017 dancing to ’80s, New Wave, Britpop, and indie music laid down by DJ Manchester and Adrian Flanagan. You can also partake in drink specials like $2 PBRs and participate in the midnight champagne toast. The party powers up at 9 p.m. It’s free before 10:30 p.m., $5 thereafter.

EXPAND Nerdcore artist Mega Ran. Andrew Doench

Nerdy New Year Party

The Grid in Mesa

Nintendo cover band Minibosses and nerdcore star Mega Ran will headline a night of geeky fun during The Grid’s Nerdy New Year party. Chiptune artist Kawaii Robot Shark and other acts will also perform, and there’s a free champagne toast at midnight. Doors open at 7 p.m. and there’s a $10 cover.

Jason DeVore and the Conviction

Yucca Tap Room in Tempe

Jason DeVore of Authority Zero will bring his latest project, The Conviction, to the Yucca Tap for a New Year’s Eve performance. Touring rock act The Threads and local band The Banter will also perform. The music starts at 8 p.m. Admission is $10.

New Year’s Eve 2017

Cactus Jack’s in Ahwatukee

Beatles tribute act Marmalade Skies and party band Crosstown Players will both perform at Cactus Jack’s New Year’s Eve fiesta. A dinner seating will be offered at 6 p.m. and showtime is at 7:30 p.m. General admission is $20 in advance, $25 at the door. A VIP package that includes a reserved table, champagne toast, and party favors is $30 per person.

Lets Get Strange Party

Bevvy in Scottsdale

Weird and wild fun will be on tap at Bevvy’s New Year’s Eve festivities, as will DJ Brett Ortiz and a variety of libations and spirits. Start time is 9 p.m. Call 480-525-9300 for cover info.

Toast the Throne NYE Party

INTL in Scottsdale

The latest season of Game of Thrones was one of the biggest TV events of 2017. So it’s no surprise that a few nightlife events will riff on the show, including INTL’s Toast the Throne NYE Party. Freshmaker will host, DJ Hold’Em will drop beats, and there’s a hosted premium bar until 10 p.m. with Ciroc, Patron, Hennessy. Doors open at 9 p.m. Tickets are $25 in advance.

