20 Places to Party on Christmas Eve and Christmas Night in Phoenix

Look, we get it. Not everyone’s going to be into the whole Christmas thing. As a matter of fact, we’re willing to bet more than a few of you will go full-on Ebenezer Scrooge and shut out anything and everything having to do with holly, tinsel, or yuletide greetings.
And you might need a drink or three to get you through the holidays.
If so, the following list of local bars, clubs, and music venues that will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas night is for you.
It’s also for anyone who’d like to escape from kith and kin for a few hours and let loose with the drinks and dancing.
Each of the following spots in the Phoenix area will be open for business on either Sunday, December 24, or Monday, December 25. Several will also have live music, DJs, or other entertainment happening.
Have fun and remember to get home safe.
Rhythm Room
Renowned harmonica player Billy Watson will jam with local act Bill Tarsha and the Rocket 88s during the Christmas Eve Blues Spectacular on December 24. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the music starts at 8 p.m. Admission is $10.
Valley Bar
DJ
Wasted Grain in Scottsdale
If you’re down to drink up and rock out on Christmas Eve, over-the-top heavy metal tribute act Metalhead will stage an evening-long set in Wasted Grain’s main room starting at 9 p.m. Meanwhile, the 100 Proof Lounge upstairs will offer DJs and dancing. No cover.
Rips Ales & Cocktails
Spend your Christmas Eve singing your favorite songs (and maybe even some holiday favorites) during Rips' karaoke session from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Talent is optional, enthusiasm is appreciated. No cover.
Linger Longer Lounge
This 16th Street lounge will be open on Christmas Eve starting at 8 p.m. with its variety of craft beers and specialty cocktails being served and plenty of tunes on the sound system. As always, there won't be a cover.
Bikini Lounge
Of
Yucca Tap Room in Tempe
The Yucca will be busy with activity on both Christmas Eve and Christmas night.
Coach House in Scottsdale
This Scottsdale dive prides itself on being open for business every night of the year without fail, including throughout the Christmas holiday weekend. You can get an early start to boot as Coach House opens up at 6 a.m. each day.
Ice House Tavern
This rink-side bar in Arcadia will offer drink deals like $2 wells, $3 pints, $5 Guinness drafts, $5 small domestic pitchers, and $10 large domestic pitchers starting at 3 p.m. on both Christmas Eve and Christmas night. Food specials will also be available.
Casino Arizona in Scottsdale
One place that’s guaranteed to be
TT Roadhouse
Partake in a few pints, fire up a few songs on the jukebox, or strike up a conversation with one of the regulars at TT Roadhouse. It’ll be open for business from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Saturday, December 24, and from 1 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Christmas day.
Cactus Jack’s in Ahwatukee
The All-Star Xmas Show will feature members of Los Guys gathering
Palo Verde Lounge in Tempe
The Dirty Verde will be busy with an
Swizzle Inn
It’s a tradition of many Valley drinkers and Swizzle Inn regulars to get a
Kobalt Bar
Female illusionists Olivia Gardens and Barbara Seville will host a special Christmas night edition of Naughty or Nice Drag Bingo on December 25. Prizes and drink specials will be offered. The fun starts at 9:30 p.m. No cover.
The Lost Leaf
Local three-piece jazz/funk/hip-hop ensemble Sans Pagaie will light up the Fifth Street beer and wine joint with their sounds on Christmas night. The music starts at 9 p.m. — and like pretty much any other event at Lost Leaf there’s no cover.
Crescent Ballroom
DJ Heimbuck will host a special “White Elephant Steez” edition of Crescent’s weekly trivia night on December 25. Prizes like Crescent and Stinkweeds gift cards, concert tickets, and thrift store finds will be festively wrapped and placed under a tree before being given out to the winners. Heimbuck will also spin music between rounds. Sign-ups are at 7 p.m. and the questions start flying at 8 p.m.
Lux Central
Sean Watson, Benni Beatnik, and special guests will spin dance tunes during a Chrismas night affair at Lux. They'll have holiday punch for purchase for those who are in the mood to imbibe and Watson says it will be a "home for those who want a family to hang with on Christmas night." Start time is 9 p.m. and it's free to attend.
The Rebel Lounge
Local indie/post-punk band Instructions will offer a Christmas night show at The Rebel Lounge.
Karamba Nightclub
Ab Valdez will host a Christmas Karaoke session at Karamba on December 25 starting at 9 p.m. Drink specials will be available, and there's no cover.
