20 Places to Party on Christmas Eve and Christmas Night in Phoenix

Look, we get it. Not everyone’s going to be into the whole Christmas thing. As a matter of fact, we’re willing to bet more than a few of you will go full-on Ebenezer Scrooge and shut out anything and everything having to do with holly, tinsel, or yuletide greetings.

And you might need a drink or three to get you through the holidays.

If so, the following list of local bars, clubs, and music venues that will be open on Christmas Eve and Christmas night is for you.

It’s also for anyone who’d like to escape from kith and kin for a few hours and let loose with the drinks and dancing.

Each of the following spots in the Phoenix area will be open for business on either Sunday, December 24, or Monday, December 25. Several will also have live music, DJs, or other entertainment happening.

Have fun and remember to get home safe.

Rhythm Room

Renowned harmonica player Billy Watson will jam with local act Bill Tarsha and the Rocket 88s during the Christmas Eve Blues Spectacular on December 24. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the music starts at 8 p.m. Admission is $10.

Valley Bar

DJ Froburn will be spinning up vinyl selections of the punk, salsa, garage, dub, and post-punk variety in the Rose Room on December 24 during the “Christmas Eve Wax Special.” The records start rolling at 9 p.m. Admission is free.

Wasted Grain in Scottsdale

If you’re down to drink up and rock out on Christmas Eve, over-the-top heavy metal tribute act Metalhead will stage an evening-long set in Wasted Grain’s main room starting at 9 p.m. Meanwhile, the 100 Proof Lounge upstairs will offer DJs and dancing. No cover.

Rips Ales & Cocktails

Spend your Christmas Eve singing your favorite songs (and maybe even some holiday favorites) during Rips' karaoke session from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Talent is optional, enthusiasm is appreciated. No cover.

Linger Longer Lounge

This 16th Street lounge will be open on Christmas Eve starting at 8 p.m. with its variety of craft beers and specialty cocktails being served and plenty of tunes on the sound system. As always, there won't be a cover.

There are plenty of places to drink on Christmas Eve and Christmas night in Phoenix. Benjamin Leatherman

Bikini Lounge

Of course this Bikini will be open regular hours from 6 a.m. to 2 a.m. each day over the holidays. The staff will offer its usual mix of cheap drinks, entertaining bartenders, and colorful regulars.

Yucca Tap Room in Tempe

The Yucca will be busy with activity on both Christmas Eve and Christmas night. DoorBelle Blues will stage its Celebration Blues Jam with special guest from 9 to 11 a.m. on December 24. That evening, local indie pop band I Am Hologram will perform in the main starting at 8 p.m. On Christmas night, Page the Village Idiot will host an open mic session from 8 to 11 p.m. Admission is free to each event.

Coach House in Scottsdale

This Scottsdale dive prides itself on being open for business every night of the year without fail, including throughout the Christmas holiday weekend. You can get an early start to boot as Coach House opens up at 6 a.m. each day.

Ice House Tavern

This rink-side bar in Arcadia will offer drink deals like $2 wells, $3 pints, $5 Guinness drafts, $5 small domestic pitchers, and $10 large domestic pitchers starting at 3 p.m. on both Christmas Eve and Christmas night. Food specials will also be available.

Casino Arizona in Scottsdale

One place that’s guaranteed to be open on any holiday is a casino. In fact, every single one in the Valley will be doing business on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. A few will have live gigs happening, including Casino Arizona in Scottsdale. As such, the Arizona Room will host a performance by Silhouette on December 24 at 8 p.m. Local Top 40/R&N/rock ensemble Powerdrive will then perform on December 25 at 8 p.m. Both shows are free.

EXPAND Christmas Eve or Christmas night are your last chance to wear an ugly holiday sweater. Benjamin Leatherman

TT Roadhouse

Partake in a few pints, fire up a few songs on the jukebox, or strike up a conversation with one of the regulars at TT Roadhouse. It’ll be open for business from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Saturday, December 24, and from 1 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Christmas day.

Cactus Jack’s in Ahwatukee

The All-Star Xmas Show will feature members of Los Guys gathering together friends and fellow musicians from around the Valley music scene on December 25 for an evening of performances. The lineup will include such acts and artists as The Pistoleros, Shawn Johnson, Walt Richardson, Ghetto Cowgirl, and others. The show starts at 8 p.m. Admission is free.

Palo Verde Lounge in Tempe

The Dirty Verde will be busy with an eclectic and esoteric mix of beats, electronic music, and other sounds on Christmas night during the TechMas party. Local electronic/sound artists Terminal 11, Carlos Sandoval, and Purpose Server will perform live sets while DJs like Issa, Beast Infection, and JSA will spin. MegLow and Glochids will also serve up a back-to-back set. Start time is 8 p.m. Admission is free.

Swizzle Inn

It’s a tradition of many Valley drinkers and Swizzle Inn regulars to get a snootfull at the CenPho dive over the holidays, and the staff is more than happy to oblige them. They’ll be pouring drinks from 10:30 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Christmas Eve and starting at 6 p.m. on Christmas night.

Kobalt Bar

Female illusionists Olivia Gardens and Barbara Seville will host a special Christmas night edition of Naughty or Nice Drag Bingo on December 25. Prizes and drink specials will be offered. The fun starts at 9:30 p.m. No cover.

EXPAND The Lost Leaf in downtown Phoenix. Benjamin Leatherman

The Lost Leaf

Local three-piece jazz/funk/hip-hop ensemble Sans Pagaie will light up the Fifth Street beer and wine joint with their sounds on Christmas night. The music starts at 9 p.m. — and like pretty much any other event at Lost Leaf there’s no cover.

Crescent Ballroom

DJ Heimbuck will host a special “White Elephant Steez” edition of Crescent’s weekly trivia night on December 25. Prizes like Crescent and Stinkweeds gift cards, concert tickets, and thrift store finds will be festively wrapped and placed under a tree before being given out to the winners. Heimbuck will also spin music between rounds. Sign-ups are at 7 p.m. and the questions start flying at 8 p.m.

Lux Central

Sean Watson, Benni Beatnik, and special guests will spin dance tunes during a Chrismas night affair at Lux. They'll have holiday punch for purchase for those who are in the mood to imbibe and Watson says it will be a "home for those who want a family to hang with on Christmas night." Start time is 9 p.m. and it's free to attend.

The Rebel Lounge

Local indie/post-punk band Instructions will offer a Christmas night show at The Rebel Lounge. Tripaw'd , which features members of both Twin Ponies and dent, will open. Doors are at 8 p.m. and the music starts at 9 p.m. Admission is free.

Karamba Nightclub

Ab Valdez will host a Christmas Karaoke session at Karamba on December 25 starting at 9 p.m. Drink specials will be available, and there's no cover.

