The 10 Best Concerts in Phoenix This Week

Looking for a great concert to see this week? Look no further. We’ve got the lowdown on biggest and best shows happening at Valley music venues over the next several nights, all of which are worthy of both your time and money.

For instance, a slew of great shows will be happening at the Musical Instrument Museum this week, such as folk act Delta Rae and a performance by rock legends Albert Lee and Peter Asher.

Other notable concerts happening in the Valley include gigs by Fleetwood Mac members Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie, Arizona native Michelle Branch, up-and-coming rap star RJ, and the multi-talented Chris Schlarb of Psychic Tempe.

If these show don’t necessarily offer what you're into, take a peek at our extensive online concert listings for even more live music options.

EXPAND Jared Lucas, better known to the DJ world as Kap Slap. Courtesy of SLE

Kap Slap

Monday, July 24

Maya Day & Nightclub in Scottsdale

Electro-house producer Kap Slap is known for his bootlegs and mashups, which began gaining popularity while he was in college; he even started touring while still a full-time student. Now 27 and graduated, Kap Slap is playing more shows than ever and focusing on creating original content for his fans. This former EDM hobbyist is gaining speed, seeing an ever-growing following, and performing festival-worthy sets across the country. And his newest set will take place on Monday, July 24, at Maya in Scottsdale during the latest edition of the club’s summertime Night Swim pool party series. Doors open at 10 p.m. and admission is free. Sarah Purkrabek

EXPAND Modern-day folk act Delta Rae. Courtesy of the MIM

Delta Rae

Monday, July 24

Musical Instrument Museum

Delta Rae are several bands in one. The Durham, North Carolina, sextet features four separate singers — including three siblings — who can segue easily from pop and country to bluesy folk and classic rock. But Delta Rae are inevitably at their most interesting when they veer away from their mainstream instincts and dig deeper into the muddier waters of their Americana influences. Brothers Eric Hölljes and Ian Hölljes write the songs, and such tracks as “Chasing Twisters” and “Outlaws” have soaring choruses and rousing production, but the group is more compelling when Brittany Hölljes intones the more haunting, blues-steeped incantations, such as “I Will Never Die,” which starts like a prayer before the rest of the band kicks in and Elizabeth Hopkins adds ghostly harmonies. Falling James

Mike Howard

Poison Rites

Monday, July 24

Palo Verde Lounge in Tempe

Vocalist/guitarist Reed Bruemmer and singer/bassist Mike Howard are longtime veterans of Denver’s punk and metal scenes, and when they decided to start a new band with their friends guitarist Nick Santa Maria and drummer Darren Kulback, it was just supposed to be an excuse for them to get together and do something fun. Musically, it's right out of that Midwest punk and garage rock delivered by New Bomb Turks and The Stooges. Stop by the PV Lounge in Tempe on Monday night for their show (which also features performances by The Plainfield Butchers and DJ Nitro) and see if you agree. And just like any other gig at the Dirty Verde, it’s free to attend. Tom Murphy

The current lineup of UB40. Edward Cooke

UB40 feat. Ali Campbell, Astro & Mickey Virtue

Tuesday, July 25

Marquee Theatre in Tempe

After Bob Marley, no reggae act has sold as many albums as UB40. To singer Ali Campbell, this is a great honor. That said, Campbell makes it clear how important he takes the band's legacy as an ambassador of reggae. He got angry when he spoke about the other version of UB40 that is touring and recording with his brother, Duncan Campbell, as the replacement singer. “I had an acrimonious split [with UB40]. People say I wanted to pursue a solo career, but I had grief with management. I was touring for years as ‘Ali Campbell, the legendary voice of UB40.’ For five years, I had to deal with my brother murdering my songs. When he put out a country music album under the UB40 name, it was a slap in the face to me and the fans. We started as a reggae band; not playing reggae destroyed goodwill. I haven't spoken to anyone in that group but Astro since then.” To stay true to the UB40 legacy, Ali is touring with original members, percussionist/trumpeter Astro and keyboardist Mickey Virtue, on a tour that will bring them to the Marquee Theatre in Tempe on July 25. Campbell was much happier to reminisce about his childhood in Birmingham, England, and the incredible success the group has found reggae-fying classic songs like Neil Diamond's "Red Red Wine” and Elvis Presley's “(I Can’t Help) Falling in Love With You.” David Rolland

EXPAND Lindsey Buckingham (left) and Christine McVie. John Russo

Lindsey Buckingham & Christine McVie

Tuesday, July 25

Comerica Theatre

Let’s get your most important question out of the way first: Yes, Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie are most definitely busting out with some Fleetwood Mac songs during their current collaborative tour, which hits dozens of cities across the U.S. this summer. Quite a few of ‘em, in fact, including "Tusk," "Little Lies," "Wish You Were Here," "Never Going Back Again," and (of course) "Go Your Own Way." It’s a no-brainer, considering their membership in the legendary rock band is arguably their biggest claims to fame. However, there will be just as much focus on the songs that the two created together for their collaborative side-project, many of which were conceived and recorded during a studio session with Mick Fleetwood prior to McVie rejoining Fleetwood Mac in 2014. They finally saw the light of day earlier this year after being released on the self-titled LP, Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie, which has been described as a “long-lost Fleetwood Mac album.” In other words, it's almost guaranteed to please longtime Fleetwood fans who will be in attendance at this show. Benjamin Leatherman

