The 10 Best Concerts in Phoenix This Week

Need something to do this week, other than counting the hours until the next Game of Thrones episode airs? Consider attending one of the many memorable concerts happening over the next few nights at Valley music venues.

Ten of ‘em will be happening between Monday, August 14, and Thursday, August 17, and we’ve got the details about each.

The list features performances by a variety of unique acts (Wheelchair Spots Camp), legendary artists (Herbie Hancock and Monty Alexander), and several notable names.

Some of Arizona’s biggest rock legends – including the Meat Puppets and Gin Blossoms – will also become enshrined in history.

Read on for more info on all of these concerts and music events or hit up our extensive online listings for even more shows in Phoenix this week.

EXPAND Australian-born pop singer-songwriter Betty Who. Ben Cope

Betty Who

Monday, August 14

Crescent Ballroom

Jessica Newham first surfaced as internet sensation Betty Who with the 2012 hyper-positive hit “Somebody Loves You.” The pop star, a native of Sydney, Australia, has continued a slow and steady reach, her sonic and visual aesthetic paying tribute to easy consumable counterparts like Katy Perry and Robyn. A rhythmically restructured version of the mid-’90s Donna Lewis hit “I Love You Always Forever” also did the singer well, going platinum in her home country. The musician’s short summer jaunt in the States a few years ago gave American audiences out east a taste of Betty Who; this year’s Party in the Valley tour will be the first opportunity for many fans in our neck of the woods to see her perform live. Bree Davies

EXPAND Ernest Greene of Washed Out. Courtesy of Primary Talent International

Washed Out

Monday, August 14

Marquee Theatre in Tempe

Chillwave isn’t a genre known for brevity, but with 12 tracks clocking in at just under 30 minutes, Washed Out achieves punk rock-esque pointedness with its latest album, Mister Mellow. What the music lacks in length, it makes up for in holistic experience, with creator Ernest Greene releasing a visual album in tandem. Featuring different directors — including Greene — these videos bounce between psychedelic drawings, chaotic cutouts, and altered images whipping through moving collages. The way the visuals move the music is utterly entrancing and absolutely essential viewing before seeing Washed Out perform live. Greene has been incorporating the video’s visuals in previous concerts this year. The band’s kicking off a monthlong set of Mister Mellow tour dates in Houston and are set to make a stop at Marquee Theatre in Tempe. Ashley Harris

Dallas-based punk act Teenage Sexx. Courtesy of Teenage Sexx

Teenage Sexx

Monday, August 14

FiftyoneWest in Tempe

Despite the name, the band Teenage Sexx is mature beyond its years. Founding member and lead guitarist Caleb Lewis is only 19, co-frontman and bassist Kevin Adkins is 23, and newly added drummer Charlie DeBolt is 25. Part of the magic of Teenage Sexx is that it's the perfect punk band for nonpunk fans. It’s partly the look – the members give off an approachable vibe, especially Lewis with his baby face. It’s also their sound – they’re more melodic than a lot of punk out there, and their songs have hooks that are easy to sing along to. Despite its mainstream leanings, the band doesn't lose the authentic punk thread on tracks like “Calling Out” from Flavour Country. Although it starts with a delightfully pop-esque guitar intro, it has lyrics that go: “I’ve got no place to go – no friends / Yeah, I am all alone – shut up / I don’t like your tone – no help / You’re putting me through hell. ... I’m calling out for help.” As Lewis himself puts it, “Our songs may sound angry and sad, but I think we’re basically writing pop songs.” Alaena Hostetter

Deep Purple Jim Rakete

Deep Purple & Alice Cooper

Tuesday, August 15

Ak-Chin Pavilion

After close to 50 years of making music, you'd think Deep Purple would get a little more respect. This was the band that crafted one of the most indelible riffs in the entire rock 'n' roll idiom in the form of "Smoke on the Water." It is required learning for any budding guitarist. It's the band whose string of '70s albums – In Rock, Fireball, Machine Head, Who Do We Think We Are, and Burn in particular — placed them on a tier alongside Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath, Nazareth, and Uriah Heep as the foremost champions of the emerging form that would come to be called heavy metal. Still, Purple's trajectory was erratic at best. In the midst of their '70s heyday, personnel problems began plaguing the band, resulting in an ongoing series of shifts in membership that continued well into the new millennium. Following the first incarnation of the band in the late '60s, a core group – guitarist Richie Blackmore, vocalist Ian Gillian, drummer Ian Paice, keyboardist Jon Lord, and bassist Roger Glover – established themselves as Purple's most indelible lineup. Regardless, even as they were reaching new peaks of popular success, personal squabbles found practically all the participants departing at one time or another, leaving Paice as the only constant member. These days, Glover and Gillian are firmly back in the fold, joined by guitarist Steve Morse, who's been on the roster for 20 years, and Don Airey, who took over keyboards from the late Jon Lord in 2002. This summer they’re touring the country along with fellow rock icon Alice Cooper and will play Ak-Chin Pavilion on August 15. Lee Zimmerman

Wheelchair Sports Camp Adrian DiUbaldo

Wheelchair Sports Camp

Wednesday, August 16

Rips Ales & Cocktails

Kalyn Heffernan is 24 years old, weighs 53 pounds, and measures 3 feet, 6 inches tall. She's light enough to carry, compact enough to hide under a winter coat, and is sometimes mistaken for a child. But Heffernan, who has the brittle-bone disability osteogenesis imperfecta, is hardly innocent, precious, or inconspicuous: The Colorado native dabbles in graffiti, cusses gloriously, and has a septum piercing. She raps, scribbles rhymes, and has been known to cover the viral YouTube video "My Vagina Ain't Handicapped." If you ask — and even if you don't — she'll eagerly lift her shirt to show off the words "CRIP LIFE" inked on her stomach, an homage to Tupac Shakur's THUG LIFE tattoo. Heffernan is the founding member of Wheelchair Sports Camp, a unique jazz-hop trio cheekily named after a weeklong youth-disability program she attended growing up and, by her own admission, "corrupted." The Denver-based band consists of Heffernan and two able-bodied friends from college, Abigail "Abi" McGaha Miller, a towering and talented saxophonist/vocalist, and Miller's Marvel Comics-nerd older brother, a mountain of a drummer named Isaac. Although both siblings are far more experienced musicians than Heffernan, they will comfortably concede that this project is "Kalyn's show." Camille Dodero

