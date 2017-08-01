The 30 Best Concerts in Phoenix This August

August’s concert calendar is going to be absolutely jam-packed with big shows.

Seriously, the coming weeks are going to be wall to wall with great concerts.

Arguably the biggest of the bunch is Metallica's takeover of University of Phoenix on Friday, August 4, which will likely draw in metalheads from throughout the Valley for an evening of headbanging and hook’em horns.

And the rest of the month is going to be just as lively.

Living legends from a multitude of genres will also be in town in August, including such names as Neil Diamond, JD Souther, Diana Krall, George Clinton, Deep Purple, and Mary J. Blige. Primus is also headed our way, as are hip-hop duo Shabazz Palaces, country star Sam Hunt, rapper Bryson Tiller, alt-metal band Incubus, the bass fiends of Knife Party, and singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran (no Game of Thrones jokes, please).

A few homegrown talents also have shows scheduled, such as Z-Trip, Dierks Bentley, Alice Cooper, and Jimmy Eat World.

And, lest we forget, the debut opening of the much-anticipated downtown Phoenix music venue, The Van Buren, will also happen in August. As you’d expect, its first few weeks will offer a slew of concerts, including Cold War Kids, Sylvan Esso, Lord Huron, and Thundercat.

In short, it's going to be a busy month for live music fans in the Valley. So busy, in fact, that we had to limit the following list to only 30 shows. (And if you'd like to see everything else that's happening, peep our online concert calendar.)

Here's a rundown of the best concerts in August in Phoenix.

Legendary singer-songwriter JD Souther. Courtesy of the MIM

JD Souther

Tuesday, August 1, and Wednesday, Aug. 2

Musical Instrument Museum

The fact that many folks probably only learned about the great songwriter J.D. Souther due to his stint on the ABC prime-time drama Nashville is as unfortunate as his character's name, Watty White. His role as a revered Music Row insider on the hit show is only his second most interesting television appearance of late: In Showtime's documentary The History of The Eagles, Souther's artful contributions are well-detailed, as he's responsible for many of the wildly popular but polarizing California country-rock band's best-known hits. His work includes the driving "How Long" — the only listenable song on the Eagles' last album, The Road Out of Eden. In the early 1970s, Souther was a part of the Souther-Hillman-Furay Band. Along with his bandmates at the time, Chris Hillman (The Byrds and Flying Burrito Brothers) and Richie Furay (Buffalo Springfield), Souther helped define what is now known as alt-country by mixing sweet harmonies and arrangements that could waltz along or rock about. Indeed, Souther's music is what makes him worth knowing about — not the fact that he's on a show with the cheerleader from Heroes. Kelly Dearmore

Robert Schwartzman of Rooney. Zoey Grossman

Rooney

Wednesday, August 2

The Rebel Lounge

Rooney was formed in Los Angeles by Robert Schwartzman. (Yes, those Schwartzmans — Jason is his brother.) The band attracted a lot of attention for their British Invasion-influenced sound leading up to and following the 2003 release of their eponymous debut. That album featured songs such as “I’m Shakin’” and “Blueside.” (The latter was on the soundtrack to The Princess Diaries, in which Schwartzman also starred as Anne Hathaway’s love interest.) Its popularity led to tours with other early ’00s acts such as Weezer and The Strokes. Over the next decade Rooney released two more albums, Calling the World in 2007 and Eureka in 2010, but in that time buzz was much quieter. Now, it’s picking up again, thanks to a complete overhaul to the lineup. Schwartzman is the only member left standing in the second coming of Rooney, which sees the band move away from its throwback sound and toward more current, alternative rock. We expect the new Rooney lineup will play tracks from their first effort as a band, last year’s Washed Away, during their gig at The Rebel Lounge on Wednesday, August 2. But we’re confident they’ll save some time for the dreamy pop songs that first won the hearts of teen girls in the early aughts. Caroline North

EXPAND Local DJ legend Z-Trip is headed back to Scottsdale for Wasted Grain's anniversary. Steve Dykes

Wasted Grain's Three-Year Anniversary

Friday, August 4, to Sunday, August 6

Wasted Grain in Scottsdale

Maybe it's just us, but it seems like a number of new bars or clubs in Scottsdale’s nightlife district typically boast a lifespan of around three years or so. There are exceptions to the rule, of course, and Wasted Grain is definitely looking like it’s one of ‘em. The sprawling Stetson Drive bar and music venue, which debuted in 2014, is not only surviving the fickle Scottsdale scene but is thriving after its first three years of existence. It’s an achievement worth celebrating, which Johnson will be doing along with the venue’s regulars (and hundreds of live music fans) during Wasted Grain’s Three-Year Anniversary celebration in early August. The festivities will stretch across three straight nights with a mix of DJs and live acts each evening, as well as an extended premises, prizes, giveaways, and drink specials. Things kick off on Friday, August 4, with a gig by renowned turntablist, mashup king, and Arizona expat Z-Trip (a.k.a. Zach Sciacca) who will work the record decks in Wasted Grain’s 100 Proof Lounge alongside DJs M2 and Tricky T. Sciacca won’t be the only legend of the local scene there that weekend, as famed Valley rap-rock act Phunk Junkeez will hit the stage on Saturday, August 5. The Black Moods, Ebineezer, and Kush County will open. Rap star Too Short will wrap up the weekend with his performance in the lounge on Sunday, August 6, with support from M2 and David Anthony. Benjamin Leatherman

EXPAND Living legend Neil Diamond. ©2016 Neil Diamond Archive Photographer: Andreas Terlaak

Neil Diamond

Friday, August 4

Talking Stick Resort Arena

At 76, Neil Diamond still plays marathon sets. Touring under the banner of his 50 Year Anniversary World Tour, he's playing many of his biggest hits as a solo artist and a songwriter, including "Song Sung Blue," "Cherry Cherry," and "I'm a Believer." But he's not afraid to touch deeper cuts like "Dry Your Eyes" and "Stones," either. He embraces the kitsch of his stage shows with his wardrobe choices and by encouraging sing-alongs to "Sweet Caroline." His voice is in fine form, and he's still got the panache that makes people want to fill an arena. He’s a legend in all kinds of ways. Eric Grubbs

EXPAND The rock gods of Metallica will grace us with their presence in August. Herring Herring

Metallica

Friday, August 4

University of Phoenix Stadium in Glendale

In the '80s and early '90s, Metallica almost single-handedly brought thrash metal to pop-level relevancy. Its decline since, however, has been steep and consistent. That is until recently, when the band’s latest full-length, Hardwired ... to Self-Destruct, re-established Metallica as a force to be reckoned with. Not since 1991 has Metallica moved with such purpose, motivation and … well, fun. Diehard fans are enjoying a remarkable 2017, as this return to form coincides with the band’s first North American tour since 2009, the WorldWired Tour. Backed by heavy-metallers Avenged Sevenfold, Metallica — armed with its patented heavy riffs and hook-laden explosiveness — seek to reminds America how it changed the course of music forever. And why, several generations later, the metal world is still feeding off the table scraps it left behind some 35 years ago. Jonathan Patrick

Love him or hate him, you can't deny Ed Sheeran's talent. Greg Williams

Ed Sheeran

Saturday, August 5

Gila River Arena in Glendale

Celebrity culture is a bit twisted, so Ed Sheeran is, unfortunately, more famous for being Taylor Swift’s best friend than he is for his impressive singing voice. If you Google him, you'll find more videos of him stumbling out of a London club than of him using his looping pedals to create an ingenious cover of Stevie Wonder’s “I Was Made to Love Her.” (Or you’ll spy reports of the recent hullabaloo over his all-too-brief appearance on Game of Thrones, which caused him to delete his Twitter.) Because he’s pictured in tabloids and played on Top 40 radio, it’s all too easy to dismiss Sheeran, to refuse to take him seriously. But you’ve never seen him live. You haven’t seen him command a crowd of 10,000 fans with his magnificent voice, getting them to clap their hands and cheer just notes into a new song they’ve never heard before. If you refuse to entertain the notion that he’s a serious musician, then maybe you should start. For someone with multiple Grammy nominations, Billboard-chart-topping songs and more A-list celebs in his contact list than one could name, Sheeran is as genuine a singer-songwriter as they come. He wouldn’t be out of place at an open-mic night or a locals' night at some small club. Isa Jones

You can party poolside with Porter Robinson in August. Courtesy of Paradigm Talent Agency

Porter Robinson

Saturday, August 5

Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale

Porter Robinson has spent his adult life in the laser-filled limelight. Before he was 20 years old, Robinson literally crashed Beatport's servers with the release of his first EP, Spitfire, and had three chart-topping records before he turned 21. Robinson originally produced hard-hitting dubstep and moombahton beats but has softened his touch with synth-heavy house tracks. You'll probably hear both when he visits Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale on August 5 to headline one of the resort's Release pool parties. Dylan White

EXPAND George Clinton at a 2016 concert. Levan TK

George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic

Monday, August 7

Marquee Theatre in Tempe

After 40-plus years in the business, George Clinton still knows how to put on a party. A true showman, and author of several timeless tracks, Clinton has been featured in mainstream films, sampled by a legion of hip-hop and R&B groups, and been a card-carrying member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for 20 years. At age 75, he is showing few signs of slowing down, with club shows and festival appearances dotting his calendar for much of 2017. He's also kept a steady hand on the current scene, collaborating with Outkast and, more recently, Kendrick Lamar. Although his famed Mothership now resides in the Smithsonian — it was retired from touring years ago — Clinton's shows still brim with excitement and wonder. His longtime band, Parliament Funkadelic, will be in tow for his concert at the Marquee Theatre in early August. Jeff Strowe

EXPAND The oddballs of Primus are headed our way. Courtesy of ATO Records

Primus

Tuesday, August 8

Marquee Theatre in Tempe

Whether you describe its signature sound as funk metal or you've got no idea what to call it, there's no question Primus has been rocking out ever since the three-man band debuted with 1989's Suck On This. As frontman Les Claypool's bass throttles from a deep rumble to percussive slaps and he delivers stories of the odd and absurd in his irreplaceable Southern twang, Primus is anything but just another alt band. And guitarist Larry LaLonde's unique attack, which often involves swells and sweeps and grinding noises, only adds to the chaotic, unforgettable brew. When Claypool and company last visited the Valley in 2015, they served up a sweetly surreal and imaginative spectacle inspired by Willy Wonka. This time around it'll be more of a straightforward set that's likely to feature such signature Primus hits as "Jerry Was a Race Car Driver," "My Name is Mud," and "Here Come the Bastards." And straightforward doesn't mean boring, however, as they'll probably offer up plenty of between-song gags and silly songs like "Wynona's Big Brown Beaver" and "On the Tweek Again." Christopher Lopez

Mary Ramsey (center) and the rest of 10,000 Maniacs. Don Hill

10,000 Maniacs

Tuesday, Aug. 8

Crescent Ballroom

It's hard to say something bad about a band that's been around for 36 years, especially one as kindly as 10,000 Maniacs. You know, they're that band that's made a career of being that band you sort of recognize on independent radio stations. Being a musician is a hard road to travel, and any band that’s been going strong for more than three decades – including 20-plus years after it lost its lead singer and biggest star, Natalie Merchant – deserves a look and a listen. So when lead singer Mary Ramsey (a.k.a. Merchant’s replacement) and the other 9,999 maniacs visit the Crescent Ballroom, try to keep quiet and watch the band play. They must be doing something right to last this long, to say the least. Jaime-Paul Falcon

EXPAND Talented songstress Diana Krall. Mary McCartney

Diana Krall

Wednesday, August 9

Symphony Hall

The acclaim and recognition Diana Krall has received over her 24-year career is staggering. Now Mrs. Elvis Costello, she has been just as successful as fellow Canadians Celine Dion, k.d. lang, Shania Twain, and Anne Murray, although she is arguably less well-known than any of those ladies. Known not only for her husky contralto but also for her virtuoso piano skills and world-class backing ensembles, Krall’s music is warm and easily accessible without becoming formulaic. Standards like “Fly Me to the Moon” or her husband’s touching “Almost Blue” are putty in Krall’s capable hands, as she puts a personal stamp on them that is of the highest artistic order. The only artist to have eight albums debut at No. 1 on the Billboard jazz charts, Krall is touring in support of her February release Wallflower, an album of choice pop/rock covers except for Paul McCartney’s previously unrecorded “If I Take You Home Tonight.” William Michael Smith

EXPAND Death metal band The Black Dahlia Murder. Courtesy of Metal Blade Records

Summer Slaughter Tour 2017

Thursday, August 10

Marquee Theatre in Tempe

Metal is a way of life that isn’t suited for the average radio listener. It’s a genre that, more often than not, is in your face and relentlessly assaulting your eardrums from the beginning of an album to its conclusion. Metal can be rowdy with its lyrical content and in its live form, where fans use their built-up aggression. All of this is likely to be present at this year’s Summer Slaughter Festival. The annual tour markets itself as "The Most Extreme Tour of the Year," and with such a death-metal-heavy lineup, there might be some truth to that. The 2017 version of the tour, which rolls into the Marquee Theatre in Tempe on Thursday, August 10, is headlined by The Black Dahlia Murder and will include sets by Dying Fetus, The Faceless, Slaughter to Prevail, Origin, Rings of Saturn, Lorna Shore, Betraying the Martyr, and others. Austin Paetow

EXPAND Bryson Tiller, rap star on the rise. Rolexx

Bryson Tiller

Friday, August 11

Rawhide Event Center in Chandler

Bryson Tiller's debut album, T R A P S O U L, sounds like it was written by an established artist in his prime. The Kentucky R&B artist's rise came seemingly out of nowhere. At first it might seem like Tiller is piggybacking on the surge in melody-driven rap in recent years (see: Fetty Wap and Travis Scott). But Tiller's vocal talent doesn't ever seem like an afterthought, and his melodies are infectious and catchy. His lyrics are petty in a fashion similar to Drake, but he maintains an undercurrent of regret and second-guessing as he sings about lavish lifestyles and the one who got away. H.E.R. and Metro Boomin will open the show at Tiller’s August 11 concert at Rawhide in Chandler. Matt Wood

EXPAND Incubus lead singer Brandon Boyd. Jim Louvau

Incubus

Saturday, August 12

Ak-Chin Pavilion

Incubus is still on the road and have a significant fan following some 22 years after they released their first album. Their fans loved 1997's S.C.I.E.N.C.E. and 1999's Make Yourself, and on the other side of the century, they'll still show up to cheer on their heroes. But it's worth noting Incubus was also a good bit smarter and more eclectic than many of the other bands that were at the top of the nu-metal heap during its glory years at the end of the 20th century. Unlike Korn, they could sound playful and lyrically diverse – Incubus often performed acoustic-based songs with pop-leaning melodies and consistently make them work (and even scored hits with them, like "Drive" and "Black Heart Inertia"). Unlike Limp Bizkit, they didn't hate most of the people walking around the planet (or at least their songs didn't reflect such an attitude), and their frontman, Brandon Boyd, could actually charm people if he felt the need. Unlike Rage Against the Machine, they had the internal focus to hold things together when stardom hit. And Incubus had the good sense to musically evolve – unlike most of their peers, the band always had threads of prog rock and art rock wound through the dirty guitars and hard rhythms, as well as a sense of dynamics that allowed them to work in loud and quiet modes. This month, they'll be at Ak-Chin Pavilion for a summertime show with special guests Jimmy Eat World and Judah and the Lion. Mark Deming

Deep Purple at a 2015 concert. Melissa Hennings

Deep Purple & Alice Cooper

Tuesday, August 15

Ak-Chin Pavilion

After close to 50 years of making music, you'd think Deep Purple would get a little more respect. This was the band that crafted one of the most indelible riffs in the entire rock 'n' roll idiom in the form of "Smoke on the Water." It is required learning for any budding guitarist. It's the band whose string of '70s albums – In Rock, Fireball, Machine Head, Who Do We Think We Are, and Burn in particular — placed them on a tier alongside Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath, Nazareth, and Uriah Heep as the foremost champions of the emerging form that would come to be called heavy metal. Still, Purple's trajectory was erratic at best. In the midst of their '70s heyday, personnel problems began plaguing the band, resulting in an ongoing series of shifts in membership that continued well into the new millennium. Following the first incarnation of the band in the late '60s, a core group – guitarist Richie Blackmore, vocalist Ian Gillian, drummer Ian Paice, keyboardist Jon Lord, and bassist Roger Glover – established themselves as Purple's most indelible lineup. Regardless, even as they were reaching new peaks of popular success, personal squabbles found practically all the participants departing at one time or another, leaving Paice as the only constant member. These days, Glover and Gillian are firmly back in the fold, joined by guitarist Steve Morse, who's been on the roster for 20 years, and Don Airey, who took over keyboards from the late Jon Lord in 2002. This summer they’re touring the country along with fellow rock icon Alice Cooper and will play Ak-Chin Pavilion on August 15. Lee Zimmerman

