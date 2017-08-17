The 12 Best Concerts in Phoenix This Weekend
|
Knife Party is scheduled to perform on Sunday, August 20, at Maya Day & Nightclub.
Rukes
Watchu got going on this weekend? If your answer to this semi-rhetorical question involves something about killing time until Sunday’s episodes of either Rick and Morty or Game of Thrones (or both) hit your TV screens, then you really oughta get out more.
Look, we love those shows, too. A lot. But it’s really a shame if you center your entire weekend around ‘em.
There are plenty of other things to do over the next few days that don’t involve the adventures of Rick Sanchez or Jon Snow. Like maybe checking out a concert or dance music events happening around the Valley.
AJJ will celebrate the 10th anniversary of its breakthrough album, People Who Can Eat People Are the Luckiest People in the World, at the Trunk Space all weekend long. The heavy metal heroes of Slayer and Lamb of God are due in town this weekend for gigs, as are Pickwick, country star Sam Hunt, hip-hop duo Shabazz Palaces, and the Lætitia Sadier Source Ensemble.
There are also a few events honoring dearly departed music legends, including tribute nights to Glen Campbell, Sharon Jones and Dimebag Darrell.
Plus, there are a couple of EDM superstars headlining pool parties, and Cactus Jack’s in Ahwatukee will attempt to recreate Woodstock, complete with hippie jams and a giant mudslide. No joke.
Details on all of these shows and events can be found in the following list of the best concerts in Phoenix this weekend. And for even more gigs, hit up our extensive online music listings.
|
Lætitia Sadier and the other members of her Source Ensemble.
Olia Eichenbaum
Lætitia Sadier Source Ensemble
Friday, August 18
Valley Bar
First with Stereolab, and on her own since 2010, French songwriter Lætitia Sadier has pioneered a fusion of socialist poetry and exotica, making space-age bachelor music for the kind of kids who’ve got red roses in their Twitter profiles. Driven by motorik ticks and charging psychedelia, her songs have always been as lush as they are strident, blending Brazilian tropicália and feathery lounge pop. Along the way, she’s lent her cool, high vocals to
|
Ben Gallaty (left) and Sean Bonnette of AJJ.
Erica Lauren
AJJ
Friday, August 18, to Sunday, August 20
Trunk Space
Ten years ago, AJJ released People Who Can Eat People Are the Luckiest People in the World, the Phoenix-born folk-punk band’s second recording. The band formed in 2004 with core members Sean Bonnette (vocals, guitar) and Ben Gallaty (bass, vocals). Different members have contributed since then, and the lineup currently includes Preston Bryant (guitar, keyboards, and vocals), Mark Glick (cello), and touring drummer Owen Evans.
When they kick off a fall 2017 tour in what Bonnette describes as “old-school style, with just Ben and I,” all those supporters will be out in full force. So far, four of the five shows at The Trunk Space, where the tour begins, are completely sold out. The pair will revisit music from that release and more. It’s as meaningful for Trunk Space owner Steph Carrico to have them celebrate People at the DIY venue as it is for the band, their friends, and fans. “In the early days, AJJ played to a room of
|
Country singer Sam Hunt ain't Conway Twitty, nor is he Luke Bryan.
Courtesy of UMG Nashville
Sam Hunt
Saturday, August 19
Ak-Chin Pavilion
Sam Hunt is good-looking. Like, 6-foot-4 and incredibly good looking; think Tom Brady before he got on that weird diet. He’s even got the all-American
|
The late Darrell “Dimebag” Abbott.
Courtesy Dan McNew
DimeFest 2017
Saturday, August 19
Joe's Grotto
|
World-renowned DJ/producer Kaskade.
Timothy Norris
Kaskade
Saturday, August 19
Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale
After Kaskade teamed up with Deadmau5 to release "I Remember," electronic music was never the same. The song became one of the hottest progressive-house/trance tracks of the last decade. With it, Kaskade – who’s known in his home state of Illinois as Ryan Raddon – anchored his name on the marquees of famous dance clubs around the world. Being twice voted the United States' best DJ and receiving five Grammy nominations has not distracted Kaskade from dropping hit after hit. His last album, Automatic, is approaching its two-year anniversary. Automatic was a more bass-influenced album, but
|
A scene from the original Woodstock in 1969.
Mark Goff/via Wikimedia Commons
Woodstock Tribute Festival
Saturday, August 19
Cactus Jack's in Ahwatukee
The original Woodstock is widely considered to be one of the most legendary and influential concert festivals in the history of rock ‘n’ roll. And local musician Billy Dutton and the other organizers behind this weekend’s Woodstock Tribute Festival at Cactus Jack’s are hoping to channel the spirit of the 1969 event. “We're doing everything we can to recreate the atmosphere of Woodstock. That's the goal,” he says. As such, the indoor and outdoor festival will feature acts like
Dutton says the event will be more than just musical
Read on for even more great concerts and music events this weekend, including Pickwick, Shabazz Palaces, and Slayer.
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Phoenix, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
Autograph
TicketsSun., Sep. 17, 7:00pm
-
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit
TicketsTue., Sep. 19, 8:00pm
-
Goldlink
TicketsWed., Sep. 20, 9:00pm
-
Jack Russell's Great White
TicketsFri., Sep. 1, 8:00pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!