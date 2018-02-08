The 11 Best Concerts in Phoenix This Weekend

Despite what the calendar says, it’s essentially springtime in the Valley. You know it, we know it, and Mother Nature definitely knows it.

In other words, it’s nice out right now, especially after dark. As such, you really should get out of the house and enjoy things while they last, since you-know-what is on the horizon.

If you need more of an impetus to get out, there are great shows happening in the Valley this weekend. That includes performances by Dua Lipa, YACHT, Blitzen Trapper, Fetty Wap, and even Keith Sweat.

Details about each gig can be found below in our rundown of the best concerts in Phoenix this weekend. And for even more shows happening, be sure to hit up the Phoenix New Times’ online concert calendar.

EXPAND DJ superstar Cedric Gervais. Courtesy of Red Light Management

Cedric Gervais

Friday, February 9

Maya Day & Nightclub in Scottsdale

There’s very little that Cedric Gervais hasn’t done as a superstar DJ/producer. There are all the usual accolades, such as lighting up the Billboard charts with his tracks, moved millions of units, and performing at high-profile venues and festivals across the globe. The French-born artist has also produced a slew of attention-grabbing songs and remixes, ranging from 2012’s controversial “Molly” to his megahit remix of Lana Del Rey’s “Summertime Sadness,” which blew up big time on Top 40 radio and even earned him a Grammy.

The 38-year-old hasn’t been resting on his laurels by any means. “My gigs are going crazy,” Gervais told our sister publication Miami New Times. “But I’m not satisfied yet. I’m still working towards it. It’s like, ‘Great, I got a Grammy. What’s next?’” Continuing to tour the world, by the looks of his upcoming schedule. That includes a gig at Maya in Scottsdale on Friday, February 9. Doors open at 9 p.m. Admission is $10. Benjamin Leatherman

EXPAND "Trap Queen" rapper Fetty Wap performs in Phoenix in 2016. Melina Dellamarggio

Fetty Wap

Friday, February 9

Marquee Theatre in Tempe

“Overnight success” has been the constant narrative of New Jersey rapper Fetty Wap’s rise to fame. But more than three years after his megahit “Trap Queen” bounced from SoundCloud to the Billboard charts, the glitter-voiced singer-rapper is no longer new to the game.

He’s already shared the stage with Kanye, collaborated with Drake, and toured with Chris Brown — but it’s his own Remy Boyz with whom he’s most proud to share the spotlight. The “1738” crew is currently out on the road with the star helping to create the vibe of camaraderie and hometown street cred expressed in his music.

Off-kilter yet melodious and catchy, Fetty’s unique style of warbling has turned the notion of a club banger on its head while ruling the charts with four singles simultaneously — hardly a career move reserved for newcomers. Bree Davies

EXPAND British-born dream pop singer Dua Lipa. Markus Pritzi

Dua Lipa

Friday, February 9

The Van Buren

Dua Lipa’s rise to stardom seemed to come overnight. But her slow climb up the charts proves how hard it is for a fresh-faced, female pop act to break through in a musical climate dominated by rap. On January 27, her single “New Rules” finally broke into the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart after months of listens driven by the song’s fabulous, playful music video.

On Friday, February 9, the British pop star will be performing at The Van Buren, a venue that can hold nearly four times more people than Crescent Ballroom, where she played the last time she was in Phoenix in March 2017. The venue upgrade makes sense, as Dua’s fame continues to grow.

Her latest single, “IDGAF,” is poised to make a splash similar to that of its predecessor, separating Dua from the toxic label of “one-hit wonder.” Dua’s notoriety and pop star credit don’t stop at the singles. On February 3, she’s set to make her Saturday Night Live debut, confirming her astronomical rise. And her Van Buren performance comes at a time where the only thing better than being a Dua Lipa fan is being Dua Lipa herself. Tanner Stechnij

YACHT docks at Crescent Ballroom this weekend. Jaclyn Campanaro

YACHT

Saturday, February 10

Crescent Ballroom

“The only way to change a mind is to vocalize,” YACHT’s Claire Evans sings on “Look Alive.” It’s one of the synth-drenched standouts on the band’s latest EP, 2017’s Strawberry Moon. Throughout YACHT’s career, they’ve played with synthetic funk sounds. On Strawberry Moon, the band embrace their inner dance machines, crafting a record that fuses their art-pop experimentations with a loose-limbed, funky sensibility that wouldn’t sound out of place on a Prince album.

Evans and Jona Bechtolt have been working together as YACHT for a decade. They’re restless polymaths. Both musicians are also writers and heavily involved with visual arts. They’ve conducted live scores to movies like Alien, participated in architecture-centered performance art, and even helped develop an app called 5 Every Day that lets people know about things happening in L.A.

The duo’s willingness to mix media and experiment with sound and image can occasionally backfire (like when the band faked a sex tape leak in 2016 to premiere a new music video). But that’s what makes YACHT such a vital group. It isn’t just that they reliably craft brainy, party-starting albums. It’s that the minds they’re most eager to change are their own. Ashley Naftule



EXPAND Keith Sweat brings his slow jams to the Celebrity Theatre this weekend. Courtesy of Keith Sweat

Keith Sweat

Saturday, February 10

Celebrity Theatre

Bubbling up to the pop surface after the hits of '70s and '80s love walruses such as Barry White had all but dried up, Keith Sweat is a living, breathing link from those disco-era pioneers to the rappers of today. Sweat is one of the last kings of the slow jam who’s songs contain more than hooks — they're invitations to love.

Sweat helped bring the slow jam from its roller-rink roots to its penthouse present, all while displaying his rather uncanny sense of timing and vocal delivery. If T-Pain and Lil Wayne need a vocal processor to sound nasally and ready for love, Sweat did it naturally, with a sense of class, and with a touch of hip-hop's flair. It was called new jack swing.

Sweat's popularity reached an apex in 1996 with the release of his self-titled album. It garnered two top five singles ("Twisted" and "Nobody") and went platinum four times. The album's cover featured Sweat sitting on a throne, and it was appropriate. For a shining moment, Sweat was new jack king. Although Sweat isn't the soundtrack to everyone's more intimate moments today, the appeal of his music is still strong. Jason Bugg

Destructo invaded downtown Phoenix this weekend. Piper Ferguson

Destructo

Saturday, February 10

Monarch Theatre

Bass drops used to be Destructo's bread and butter; however, the dubstep DJ has started producing slightly calmer tracks. On his newest album, the 2017 EP Renegade, he showcases hot rappers including Pusha T, ILoveMakonnen, E-40, Too $hort, and Ty Dolla $ign.

Expect to hear Destructo to mix hip-hop and electronic music, as well as more than a few tracks from Renegade, during his set this Saturday at the Monarch Theatre in downtown Phoenix. Fellow EDM artists and DJs Dillon Nathaniel, Fisher, and Gerry Gonza will open. Dylan White

The members of Eidola. Courtesy of the artist

Eidola

Saturday, February 10

FiftyOne West in Tempe

Fans of experimental rock or progressive metal oughta give Eidola a listen. Ditto for anyone who digs post-hardcore that’s very much in the vein of Circa Survive, Thrice, and Dance Gavin Dance. The five members of this Utah-born band, which fits into the self-described genre of “existential experimentation,” specialize in all of those types of sounds, which are topped with the angst-ridden lyrics of lead singer Andrew Michael Wells.

Eidola’s touring in support of their most recent album To Speak, To Listen (which dropped last year and has accumulated a collection of positive reviews) and will hit FiftyOne West in Tempe on Saturday, February 10. Capstan and Andres will open. Doors are at 6:30 p.m. and tickets are $10 to $12. Benjamin Leatherman

Drive-By Truckers in 2017: Brad Morgan, Jay Gonzalez, Patterson Hood, Matt Patton, and Mike Cooley. Danny Clinch

Drive-By Truckers

Saturday, February 10

The Van Buren

Yeah, the Drive-By Truckers come from Athens, Georgia. But they’ve earned themselves so many fans across the country they’re practically considered a hometown band in whatever city they’re performing their earthy combination of Southern rock, alt-country, and good ol’ Americana.

Their most recent effort, 2016’s American Band, is the group’s eleventh studio album since forming just over twenty years ago, quite an impressive studio return. It’s also the most overtly political album of the Truckers’ career to date, something the musicians say is necessary in the Trump era. “What It Means,” for example, deals with the shootings of Trayvon Martin and Michael Brown. The band has nailed its left-wing banner to the mast, and those protest songs will likely garner a positive reaction at The Van Buren during their show on Saturday.

Roots-rock musician Lilly Hiatt will the open the evening starting at 8 p.m. (Read more about the artist and her newest album here.) Brett Callwood

EXPAND The reggae rockers of The Expendables. Sly Vegas

The Expendables

Saturday, February 10

Marquee Theatre in Tempe

Based on the massive crowds you’ll typically find at most reggae-rock shows anytime in recent memory, it's safe to say that there is a surfer-stoner party just waiting to break out at all times. Invite one of the fine descendants of Sublime, and let's rage.

Although the Expendables hail from farther up the California coast than most '90s third-wave ska bands, the guys carry on the same spirit. The sound leans heavier on Upsetters-style reggae grooves, and lets up on Operation Ivy's punk energy. It's at once soothing and uplifting — perfect jams for the beach or the after-party.

Over 20 years, the Expendables have earned a strong following, and have hit the road with 311, Less than Jake, and G. Love and the Special Sauce. This year's current tour supports the group's latest EP, 2017’s In This Moment. Along for the show are fellow reggae/roots/rock bands Through the Roots, Pacific Dub, Amplified, and Why Worry. Travis Newbill



Jeremy Olander will be chilling out at Shady Park in Tempe on Sunday. Courtesy of The Bullitt Agency.

Jeremy Olander

Sunday, February 11

Shady Park in Tempe

The progressive house created by dance music producer Jeremy Olander are deep, emotional, and chill. Driven by steady pulse of percussive beats, they also boast sultry vibes, intoxicating sounds, and a laid-back verve.

In other words, it’s the sort of music you’d probably dial up on a laid-back weekend afternoon, which Olander intends to do during his performance on Sunday at Shady Park in Tempe. He’s headlining the latest TreeHouse Sundays event at the venue, which features a laid-back vibe and a variety of house music styles being spun. Locals like Michael Hooker and the DJ duo of Turner and Heit will also perform. Benjamin Leatherman

Pavlo

Sunday, February 11

Musical Instrument Museum

Acoustic guitar casanova Pavlo Simtikidis is an infectious mix of traditional Greek plucking, frenetic flamenco runs, and a homespun story that could only come from wilds of Canada. His work is full of chops-heavy runs and romantic flights of fancy — think Rodrigo Y Gabriela with a Mediterranean flair, and more aimed at lovers than fighters.

This weekend, Simtikidis will serve up two sets at the Musical Instrument Museum on Sunday. Performances are at 3 and 7 p.m. Tickets are $48.50. Christopher R. Weingarten

