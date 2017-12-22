Here's the Lineup for Phoenix Lights 2018

The Phoenix Lights will return for another close encounter with the Valley next spring.
No, not that unexplained UFO formation that buzzed our city 20 years ago and became a part of local lore. We’re talking about the extraterrestrial-themed electronic dance music festival that takes place each spring and will so again in April.
And this time, it will be touching down in a new location.
Earlier this month, local EDM event promoters Relentless Beats announced that Phoenix Lights 2018 will invade Chandler on Saturday, April 7, and Sunday, April 8.
The festival will take place at a brand new park that’s being built near Wild Horse Pass Hotel and Casino. It’s reportedly located along Wild Horse Pass Boulevard near Rawhide Event Center, which has played host to numerous Relentless Beats events and outdoor concerts over the last few years.
And we now know which DJs, dance music producers, and other artists will be at next year’s Phoenix Lights.
Relentless Beats has revealed the “first phase” of performers for the festival, and it includes such names as Mad Decent/Major Lazer co-founder Diplo, big room house producer Martin Garrix, British-born house music guru Chris Lake, melodic dubstep artist Seven Lions, and electronica/trip hop producer Gramatik.
Hip-hop artist Gucci Mane is also scheduled to perform at the two-day event.
Phoenix Lights 2018 will also feature an "RB Deep Stage," which will focus on house and deep house artists, including Bruno Furlan, Lee Foss, Huxley, and Umek.
Here’s a complete list of everyone that’s been announced for the festival thus far.
Diplo
Gucci Mane
Martin Garrix
Autograf
Bad Decisions
Beats Antique (DJ Set)
Chris Lake
Goldfish
Gramatik
Joyryde
Kasbo
Kuuro
Melvv
Minnesota
Morgan Page
Oshi
Seven Lions
Zomboy
RB Deep Stage:
Bruno Furlan
Christoph
Eli & Fur
Huxley
Lee Foss
MK (Mark Kinchen)
Umek
Will Clarke
Tickets for Phoenix Lights 2018 go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 22. Additional artists reportedly will be announced in the weeks and months ahead.
Stay tuned.
