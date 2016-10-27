Phoenix Lights Announces Date for 2017 Festival

EXPAND Fans from the 2016 Phoenix Lights festival. Benjamin Leatherman

Those three lights in the night sky everyone was talking about yesterday? The ones that stayed in the sky for 45 minutes, disappeared, and caused everyone in the city to declare the return of the UFO version of the Phoenix Lights?

If those were somehow related to the press release we just received, every other PR team in the city should just retire. They'll never beat this stunt.

But in is what is likely a provident coincidence, the Phoenix Lights music festival, organized by local promoters Relentless Beats, announced the dates for its 2017 festival today. The next version of the EDM fest will take place on April 8-9, 2017, at Margaret T. Hance Park in downtown Phoenix. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 28, at 10 a.m.

No word on the lineup yet. Last year's gala featured artists like Kaskade, Yellow Claw, Eric Prydz, Black Tiger Sex Machine, and more, so you can likely expect more EDM acts in that vein.

“We set out each year to make Phoenix Lights the marquee festival in the Valley, and 2017 is shaping up to go way beyond that," said Relentless Beats founder Thomas Turner. “Our goal is to transport fans to another planet."

