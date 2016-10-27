menu


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Phoenix Lights Announces Date for 2017 Festival

Thursday, October 27, 2016 at 11:38 a.m.
By David Accomazzo
Fans from the 2016 Phoenix Lights festival.EXPAND
Fans from the 2016 Phoenix Lights festival.
Benjamin Leatherman
A A

Those three lights in the night sky everyone was talking about yesterday? The ones that stayed in the sky for 45 minutes, disappeared, and caused everyone in the city to declare the return of the UFO version of the Phoenix Lights?

Related Stories

If those were somehow related to the press release we just received, every other PR team in the city should just retire. They'll never beat this stunt.

But in is what is likely a provident coincidence, the Phoenix Lights music festival, organized by local promoters Relentless Beats, announced the dates for its 2017 festival today. The next version of the EDM fest will take place on April 8-9, 2017, at Margaret T. Hance Park in downtown Phoenix. Tickets go on sale Friday, October 28, at 10 a.m.

No word on the lineup yet. Last year's gala featured artists like Kaskade, Yellow Claw, Eric Prydz, Black Tiger Sex Machine, and more, so you can likely expect more EDM acts in that vein. 

“We set out each year to make Phoenix Lights the marquee festival in the Valley, and 2017 is shaping up to go way beyond that," said Relentless Beats founder Thomas Turner. “Our goal is to transport fans to another planet."

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >