Phoenix Music Madness: Vote Now For Your Favorite Band!
Why let the NCAA have all the fun?
Tom Carlson
March means college basketball, filling out your brackets, and cheering on your teams.
We thought we’d get in on the fun.
Presenting Phoenix Music Madness, where you can vote for the best local band in the Valley.
Sixteen local bands clash head-to-head, and the band with the most votes progresses to the next round until we get to the Phoenix Phinal Phour.
Vote in the poll below for your favorite band in each matchup. Vote early and vote often! Start an office pool!
Like
The Phinal Phour will battle it out at a free concert at Rebel Lounge on Wednesday, March 29.
Voting for the first round ends at noon on Tuesday, March 14.
P.S.: Please only vote once per day. We have top people working around the clock to ensure no one stuffs the ballot, at least not too much.
Start an office pool!
Tom Carlson
