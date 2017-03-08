Phoenix Music Madness: Vote Now For Your Favorite Band!

Why let the NCAA have all the fun? Tom Carlson

March means college basketball, filling out your brackets, and cheering on your teams.

We thought we’d get in on the fun.

Presenting Phoenix Music Madness, where you can vote for the best local band in the Valley.

Sixteen local bands clash head-to-head, and the band with the most votes progresses to the next round until we get to the Phoenix Phinal Phour.

Vote in the poll below for your favorite band in each matchup. Vote early and vote often! Start an office pool!

Like an NCAA bracket, ours is filled with intrigue. Who can challenge veteran No. 1 seeds Bear Ghost and Fairy Bones? Which Cinderella band stands a chance against scene faves like decker. and Harrison Fjord? Who will win the PRO TEENS vs. Jerusafunk battle, the coy indie rockers or the klezploitation funk-maniacs?

The Phinal Phour will battle it out at a free concert at Rebel Lounge on Wednesday, March 29.

Voting for the first round ends at noon on Tuesday, March 14.

P.S.: Please only vote once per day. We have top people working around the clock to ensure no one stuffs the ballot, at least not too much.