Here's the Phoenix Pride 2018 Music Lineup

The Phoenix Pride Festival has announced its 2018 music headliners.

Pop diva Bebe Rexha and dance legend Kristine W. will close out the main stage at Steele Indian School Park on Saturday and Sunday, April 7 and 8, respectively.

Other performers will include American Idol contestant David Hernandez, R&B vocalist Thelma Houston, Selena cover band Los Chicos del 512, and synthpop '80s act Berlin. The theme for this year's festival is "United We Stand, Equality for All."

NBA referee Billy Kennedy will serve as grand marshall of the Pride Parade on Saturday, April 8, at 10 a.m. Kennedy came out as gay in December 2015 after then-Sacramento Kings point guard Rajon Rondo hurled homophobic slurs at him, resulting in a suspension.

Rexha entered the music scene quietly. Her first big hit was as a writer for Rihanna and Eminem collaboration "Monster." Since then, Rexha has charted in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 three times. Currently, her country crossover hit, "Meant to Be" featuring Florida Georgia Line, is racking up streams and sits at No. 9 on the Hot 100.

There's a chance Rexha will perform new music at Pride. In November, she teased her next project, Expectations, which is expected to come out later this year.

The Sunday headlining position is usually reserved for a more classic act — and this year is no exception.

Kristine W. earned her No. 1 on the Billboard Dance Club Song charts in 1994 with "Feel What You Want." Now, she's had 17 singles reach that spot, including her latest, "Stars," which peaked on January 27, 2018.

Tickets for Phoenix Pride are available starting at $15 for one night and $30 for the whole weekend. Visit the Phoenix Pride website for set times and more information on the weekend's activities. The festival takes place at Steele Indian School Park, 300 East Indian School Road, on April 7 and 8.