T&A Cabaret on Central Avenue in South Phoenix.EXPAND
T&A Cabaret on Central Avenue in South Phoenix.
Benjamin Leatherman

One Dead After Shooting at T&A Cabaret in South Phoenix

Benjamin Leatherman | February 27, 2018 | 5:00am
One man is dead and two people are injured after a shooting in the parking lot of a south Phoenix strip club over the weekend.

The deadly incident took place in the early morning hours of Sunday, February 25, when someone opened fire outside of T&A Cabaret.

According to Phoenix Police Department officials, the shooting was sparked off by a fight between patrons of the strip joint, which is located on Central Avenue north of Broadway Road.

Several people were removed from the club by security following the altercation, which occurred around last call. The gunman then fired several shots and hit a total of three people, two men and a woman, before fleeing.

Phoenix Police responded to the incident at approximately 2 a.m. on Sunday.

The two men were transported to a nearby hospital. One died while the other was listed as being in serious but stable condition. The woman’s injuries were considered minor.

Phoenix Police haven’t identified the victims as of this writing, nor have they released additional information about what caused the altercation.

Police describe the suspect as an African-American male in either his 20s or 30s who was wearing blue jeans and green sweatshirt or pullover at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

 
Benjamin Leatherman is the clubs editor at Phoenix New Times. He covers local nightlife, music, culture, geekery, and fringe pursuits.

