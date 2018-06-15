 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/phoenixnewtimes
  • Google Plus

Lost Lake Festival 2018 Has Been Canceled

Benjamin Leatherman | June 15, 2018 | 1:31pm
AA

One of the Valley’s newest and biggest music festivals won't be returning in 2018 after all. 

Promoters of the Lost Lake Festival, the multiday fall concert extravaganza in midtown Phoenix, have reportedly canceled the second edition of the event, which was scheduled for mid-October at Steele Indian School Park.

And it’s reportedly due to a lack of interest and not enough tickets being sold.

Related Stories

Bummer.

According to Billboard and other sources, promoters Superfly Presents pulled the plug on this year’s Lost Lake, which was set to take place October 19 to 21, because of “poor ticket sales.”

Phoenix New Times has also independently confirmed the cancelation with local sources.

Chance the Rapper performs at the inaugural Lost Lake Festival in 2017.EXPAND
Chance the Rapper performs at the inaugural Lost Lake Festival in 2017.
Melissa Fossum

Lost Lake debuted last fall and drew more than 45,000 people to Steele Indian School Park for a three-day festival that included sets by Chance the Rapper, Run the Jewels, The Killers, Major Lazer, Huey Lewis and the News, Odesza, The Roots, and Pixies.

This year’s lineup, which was announced in April, was set to include performances by SZA, Future, Imagine Dragons, The Chainsmokers, Kamasi Washington, A$AP Ferg, Janelle Monáe, and Phoebe Bridgers.

Tickets for Lost Lake 2018 went on sale in April and were $169.50 and up for three-day general admission and $499.50 for VIP passes.

Lost Lake isn't the only high-profile music festival that's been canceled in recent weeks; the annual FYF Fest in Los Angeles was axed last month due to ticket sales. 

Superfly, which also puts on the annual Bonnaroo music festival in Tennessee, will reportedly release an official statement later today with additional details regarding Lost Lake’s cancellation. We’re assuming it will also offer details on refunds for those who have purchased tickets.

Stay tuned for more information.

 
Benjamin Leatherman is the clubs editor at Phoenix New Times. He covers local nightlife, music, culture, geekery, and fringe pursuits.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >