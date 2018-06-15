Lost Lake Festival 2018 Has Been Canceled

One of the Valley’s newest and biggest music festivals won't be returning in 2018 after all.
Promoters of the Lost Lake Festival, the multiday fall concert extravaganza in midtown Phoenix, have reportedly canceled the second edition of the event, which was scheduled for mid-October at Steele Indian School Park.
And it’s reportedly due to a lack of interest and not enough tickets being sold.
Bummer.
According to Billboard and other sources, promoters Superfly Presents pulled the plug on this year’s Lost Lake, which was set to take place October 19 to 21, because of “poor ticket sales.”
Phoenix New Times has also independently confirmed the cancelation with local sources.
Lost Lake debuted last fall and drew more than 45,000 people to Steele Indian School Park for a three-day festival that included sets by Chance the Rapper, Run the Jewels, The Killers, Major Lazer, Huey Lewis and the News, Odesza, The Roots, and Pixies.
This year’s lineup, which was announced in April, was set to include performances by SZA, Future, Imagine Dragons, The Chainsmokers, Kamasi Washington, A$AP Ferg, Janelle Monáe, and Phoebe Bridgers.
Tickets for Lost Lake 2018 went on sale in April and were $169.50 and up for three-day general admission and $499.50 for VIP passes.
Lost Lake isn't the only high-profile music festival that's been canceled in recent weeks; the annual FYF Fest in Los Angeles was axed last month due to ticket sales.
Superfly, which also puts on the annual Bonnaroo music festival in Tennessee, will reportedly release an official statement later today with additional details regarding Lost Lake’s cancellation. We’re assuming it will also offer details on refunds for those who have purchased tickets.
Stay tuned for more information.
