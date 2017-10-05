Pink Is Coming to Phoenix

Pink will launch her 2018 Beautiful Trauma World Tour in downtown Phoenix next March.
The pop and R&B star announced the 40-date tour in support of her seventh studio album, Beautiful Trauma, slated for release on October 13. In conjunction with the announcement, a third track called "Whatever You Want" from the record has been released.
Pink's tour will kick off at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Thursday, March 1, 2018, and conclude with a show at The Forum in L.A. that summer. Jack Antonoff's band Bleachers will open the concerts in select cities (noted below with asterisks), but not Phoenix.
Presale tickets are available to American Express cardholders on October 10, and tickets go on sale to the general public on October 13 via Ticketmaster. Pricing details are unavailable as of this writing.
Here's a look at Pink's 2018 tour:
March 1 - Phoenix, AZ at Talking Stick Resort Arena
March 3 - Wichita, KS at INTRUST Bank Arena
March 5 - Tulsa, OK at BOK Center
March 6 - Lincoln, NE at Pinnacle Bank Arena
March 9 - Chicago, IL at United Center
March 12 - St. Paul, MN at Xcel Energy Center
March 14 - St. Louis, MO at Scottrade Center
March 15 - Kansas City, MO at Sprint Center
March 17 - Indianapolis, IN at Bankers Life Fieldhouse
March 18 - Grand Rapids, MI at Van Andel Arena
March 20 - Toronto, ON* at Air Canada Centre
March 23 - Montreal, QC* at Bell Centre
March 25 - Detroit, MI* at Little Caesars Arena
March 27 - Louisville, KY* at KFC Yum! Center
March 28 - Cleveland, OH* at Quicken Loans Arena
April 4 - New York, NY* at Madison Square Garden
April 8 - Pittsburgh, PA* at PPG Paints Arena
April 9 - Boston, MA* at TD Garden
April 13 - Philadelphia, PA at Wells Fargo Center
April 14 - Newark, NJ at Prudential Center
April 16 - Washington, DC* at Capital One Arena (fka Verizon Center)
April 19 - Charlottesville, VA at John Paul Jones Arena
April 21 - Atlanta, GA at Philips Arena
April 24 - Orlando, FL at Amway Center
April 25 - Fort Lauderdale, FL at BB&T Center
April 28 - Houston, TX at Toyota Center
May 1 - Dallas, TX at American Airlines Center
May 8 - Denver, CO at Pepsi Center
May 9 - Salt Lake City, UT at Vivint Smart Home Arena
May 12 - Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena
May 13 - Seattle, WA at KeyArena
May 15 - Portland, OR at Moda Center
May 18 - Oakland, CA at Oracle Arena
May 22 - Fresno, CA at Save Mart Center
May 23 - Ontario, CA at Citizens Business Bank Arena
May 25 - Anaheim, CA at Honda Center
May 26 - Las Vegas, NV at T-Mobile Arena
May 28 - San Diego, CA at Valley View Casino Center
May 31 - Los Angeles, CA at STAPLES Center
June 2 - Los Angeles, CA at The Forum
