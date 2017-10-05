Pink Is Coming to Phoenix

Pink will launch her 2018 Beautiful Trauma World Tour in downtown Phoenix next March.

The pop and R&B star announced the 40-date tour in support of her seventh studio album, Beautiful Trauma, slated for release on October 13. In conjunction with the announcement, a third track called "Whatever You Want" from the record has been released.

Pink's tour will kick off at Talking Stick Resort Arena on Thursday, March 1, 2018, and conclude with a show at The Forum in L.A. that summer. Jack Antonoff's band Bleachers will open the concerts in select cities (noted below with asterisks), but not Phoenix.