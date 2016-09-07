menu

Police Arrest Man Suspected of Stealing $3 Million in Jewelry From Drake's Tour Bus, Jewels Recovered

Police Arrest Man Suspected of Stealing $3 Million in Jewelry From Drake's Tour Bus, Jewels Recovered

Wednesday, September 7, 2016 at 5:18 p.m.
By David Accomazzo
Drake was not a happy camper after his DJ got robbed.EXPAND
Drake was not a happy camper after his DJ got robbed.
Alexandra Gaspar
A A

Someone ripped off Future the Prince, Drake's tour DJ, and Drizzy isn't happy about it. 

Drake and Future (the rapper) played a concert at Talking Stick Resort Arena last night (read our review here). 

According to Phoenix police, someone sneaked onto a tour bus parked beneath TSR Arena between 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. last night and nabbed a suitcase containing somewhere between $2 million and $3 million in jewelry. The stolen valuables apparently belong to Future the Prince, Drake's on-tour DJ, but TMZ has a video of a very irate Drake gesturing animatedly after finding out about the theft.

Luckily for Future the Prince, it didn't take long for Phoenix police to make an arrest, the department tells New Times.

21-year-old Travion King was arrested this morning on an unrelated trespassing charge by Arizona State University police in Tempe, according to Arizona State Police Media Relations Specialist Katy Harris. King, who has done some contract work for local venues, was carrying the briefcase with the jewels, and the department put two and two together and figured they belonged to Drake. King is awaiting charges.

Crime doesn't pay, folks.

Editor's note: This story has been updated since its original post.

