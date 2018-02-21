Post Malone and 21 Savage Are Coming to Arizona

The dynamic dirtbag duo of Post Malone and 21 Savage are hitting the road for a 28-city tour. With Bay Area group SOB x RBE tagging along as openers, the “Rockstar” rappers will be slinging hits from Vegas to Toronto.

And on Tuesday, June 19, fans hoping to hear “Go Flex” and “Bank Account” will get their chance when the pair perform at the Rawhide Event Center in Chandler.