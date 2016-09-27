Pot of Gold Music Festival 2017 Lineup Announced: Death Cab for Cutie, G-Eazy, and More

EXPAND Fans at last year's Pot of Gold Music Festival. Jim Louvau

Death Cab for Cutie, Flogging Molly, G-Eazy, and Sublime With Rome top the bill for the third annual Pot of Gold Music Festival, which will take place on Friday, March 17, and Saturday, March 18, at Rawhide in Chandler.

The festival will be spread across two stages on each day. The first day, March 17, features five hip-hop artists on the east stage, and it's a fairly strong lineup: Behind headliner G-Eazy are Kevin Gates, who just gave a motivational speech at the Phoenix Snoop Dogg/Wiz Khalifa concert, rapper/chef Action Bronson, "Panda" rapper Desiigner, and Atlanta rapper Madeintyo. The west stage features Sublime With Rome, 311, and a number of other modern reggae bands.

The second day, on March 18, features Flogging Molly, NOFX, Death Cab for Cutie, Fitz and the Tantrums, Wolf Parade, and more, all spread across two stages.

"The 2017 lineup brings together a mix of hip-hop, reggae, and rock on Friday and a mix of alternative, punk, and pop on Saturday," Lucky Man Concerts owner Tom LaPenna said in a press release. "We are very proud to bring together all of these amazing artists for their Arizona music fans and hope everyone attending has a great experience."

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 30, at 10 a.m. at www.potofgoldaz.com. Single-day tickets are $69, while the full weekend will cost $130. If you want to splurge for VIP tickets, it will cost you $200 for a single day or $350 for the entire weekend.

Friday, March 17

East Stage

G-Eazy

Kevin Gates

Action Bronson

Desiigner

Madeintyo

West Stage

Sublime With Rome

311

Matisyahu

Katchafire

Mystic Roots Band

Saturday, March 18

East Stage

Flogging Molly

NOFX

Less Than Jake

Bouncing Souls

We The Kings

West Stage

Death Cab For Cutie

Fitz & The Tantrums

X Ambassadors

Wolf Parade

Grizfolk