Pot of Gold Music Festival Announces Its 2017 Dates

The Six Best Concerts in Phoenix This Week


Monday, September 5, 2016 at 4:32 a.m.
By Phoenix New Times
Attendees of this year's Pot of Gold music festival at Rawhide.EXPAND
Attendees of this year's Pot of Gold music festival at Rawhide.
Jim Louvau
There are plenty of big concerts to look forward to next year.

And as of last weekend, that includes the annual Pot of Gold Music Festival, the two-day outdoor concert extravaganza taking place during Saint Patrick’s Day weekend.

Lucky Man Concerts announced the dates of next year’s music festival, which will take place on Friday, March 17, and Saturday, March 18, at Rawhide in Chandler next year. 

Tickets go on pre-sale September 16-26, and organizer Lucky Man Concerts plans on announcing the lineup on September 27. General admission tickets will go on sale September 30. 

Last year, the festival featured Future, Slightly Stoopid, Atmosphere, Dirty Heads, Fishbone, 311, Rebelution, and others. 

