Quicksand's Tom Capone Arrested for Alleged Shoplifting at Downtown Phoenix Pharmacy

The members of Quicksand, including guitarist Thomas Capone at far left.

Rock guitarist Thomas Capone of Quicksand had quite the memorable experience in the Valley earlier this week.

And it had nothing to do with the phenomenal performance his band laid down at Crescent Ballroom a few nights ago.

Capone was reportedly arrested by the Phoenix Police Department on Tuesday, September 12, a few hours prior to Quicksand’s packed show at the popular downtown music venue.