 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
The members of Quicksand, including guitarist Thomas Capone at far left.EXPAND
The members of Quicksand, including guitarist Thomas Capone at far left.
Courtesy of Epitaph Records

Quicksand's Tom Capone Arrested for Alleged Shoplifting at Downtown Phoenix Pharmacy

Benjamin Leatherman | September 15, 2017 | 5:00am
AA

Rock guitarist Thomas Capone of Quicksand had quite the memorable experience in the Valley earlier this week.

And it had nothing to do with the phenomenal performance his band laid down at Crescent Ballroom a few nights ago.

Capone was reportedly arrested by the Phoenix Police Department on Tuesday, September 12, a few hours prior to Quicksand’s packed show at the popular downtown music venue.

According to police reports, the 47-year-old guitarist is accused of shoplifting more than three dozen items from the CVS pharmacy located within CityScape at First Avenue and Jefferson Street.

Capone was reportedly seen on security cameras by employees stuffing a total of 43 items in both his backpack and pockets before leaving the store without paying.

An off-duty officer at CityScape was quickly notified of the alleged theft and reportedly attempted to stop and question Capone.

And then things got physical.

Capone attempted to walk away, but the cop ended up nabbing him, resulting in the musician being tackled and handcuffed.

As a result, Capone was charged with one count of shoplifting and one count of resisting arrest. (Each is a misdemeanor.)

He wound up spending the night in Fourth Avenue Jail and was released on his own recognizance the following morning.

Meanwhile, the other three members of Quicksand performed as planned for a packed house at Crescent Ballroom on Tuesday. And according to one of those in attendance, the band “brought it.”

Capone is scheduled to appear in court on the matter on September 27. Barring a continuance, we’re guessing that he might wind up missing Quicksand’s scheduled performance that night in Chicago as well.

 
Benjamin is the clubs editor at Phoenix New Times. He covers local nightlife, music, culture, geekery, and fringe pursuits.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2017 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >