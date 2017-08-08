Wanna Volunteer for Radio Phoenix?

EXPAND Here's how you can get involved with Radio Phoenix. Courtesy of Radio Phoenix

If being on the radio is on your bucket list, get ready to cross it off. Radio Phoenix is looking for volunteers.

Radio Phoenix has always been a community-focused organization. Ever since its parent organization, Arizona Community Media Foundation, helped bring the station to life, the folks at Radio Phoenix have worked to develop content for the local community. Covering the Arizona music scene, local news, and giving voice to the indigenous community and other diverse groups, the station is that rarest of radio anomalies: a local station that isn't another Clear Channel clone.