Wanna Volunteer for Radio Phoenix?

Rest in Peace, Tyler Hedstrom


Tuesday, August 8, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By Ashley Naftule
Here's how you can get involved with Radio Phoenix.
Here's how you can get involved with Radio Phoenix.
Courtesy of Radio Phoenix
If being on the radio is on your bucket list, get ready to cross it off. Radio Phoenix is looking for volunteers.

Radio Phoenix has always been a community-focused organization. Ever since its parent organization, Arizona Community Media Foundation, helped bring the station to life, the folks at Radio Phoenix have worked to develop content for the local community. Covering the Arizona music scene, local news, and giving voice to the indigenous community and other diverse groups, the station is that rarest of radio anomalies: a local station that isn't another Clear Channel clone.

Part of the reason why Radio Phoenix has been able to stay independent is through donations and support from the local community. Those looking to donate money can support the station by going to Radio Phoenix's site. If you're looking to donate your time, the station holds a volunteer orientation at the beginning of every month. The orientation is for helping who are interested in helping with community events, marketing projects, or providing administrative assistance.

Many of the DJs and on-air talent on Radio Phoenix got their start as volunteers. The next rounds of orientation happen from noon to 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 12, and from 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 16. Attendees are encouraged to sign up in advance. The deadline for orientation sign-ups is August 9.

Ashley Naftule

