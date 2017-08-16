2017 Mesa Music Festival Taps Randy Jackson as Keynote Speaker

Randy Jackson is coming to Mesa. Michael Becker/Fox

The Mesa Music Festival returns on November 10 and 11. The two-day event is more than just a performance showcase. Over 200 bands from around the world are slated to perform at downtown Mesa businesses and on outdoor stages. But the festival is also meant to be an emerging artist symposium, a place for musicians to network with and learn from industry professionals. And no symposium would be complete without a keynote speaker.

This year's keynote speaker is American Idol judge Randy Jackson. While most people know Jackson as the guy who called everyone dawg on American Idol, he's got an impressive music insider's resume.