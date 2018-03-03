 


Ray LaMontagne is bringing his bluesy charm to Comerica Theatre.
Ray LaMontagne is bringing his bluesy charm to Comerica Theatre.
Photo by Brian Stowell, courtesy of RCA Records

Ray LaMontagne Is Coming to Downtown Phoenix

Tanner Stechnij | March 3, 2018 | 4:00am
AA

Folky, bluesy, singer-songwriter Ray LaMontagne announced the release of his seventh studio album, Part of the Light, due out May 18.

To celebrate the new album, he'll hit the road with Neko Case for a 30-city North American tour that kicks off at the Sasquatch Music Festival on May 27. LaMontagne's tour will stop at Comerica Theatre on June 5.

In 2011, LaMontagne was nominated for two Grammys: Song of the Year for "Beg, Steal or Borrow" and Best Contemporary Folk Album for God Willin' and the Creek Don't Rise. He won the latter. Since then, he's released Supernova and Ouroboros. Both were critically well received, and the former topped the Billboard folk charts.

Case has a stellar body of solo work and is a member of The New Pornographers.

Tickets for the summer tour go on sale to the general public starting at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 9. However, fans who preorder the forthcoming album by 10 p.m. on Sunday, March 4, will have access to a preorder on Monday, March 5.

Details about the presale — alone with a full list of tour dates — are available on LaMontagne's website.

