menu

Red Hot Chili Peppers Cancel Glendale Concert, Reschedule for October

The Eight Best Concerts in Phoenix This Weekend


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Red Hot Chili Peppers Cancel Glendale Concert, Reschedule for October

Thursday, March 2, 2017 at 10:41 a.m.
By David Accomazzo
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Red Hot Chili Peppers
By Warner Bros. [CC BY 3.0], via Wikimedia Commons
A A

In "total bummer" news, Red Hot Chili Peppers just now canceled its Sunday concert at Gila River Arena in Glendale.

Singer Anthony Kiedis has bronchitis, the band said in a statement.

Related Stories

The concert has been rescheduled the concert for October 18. Tickets for the original date will be honored at the new date. Refunds will be available at point of purchase.

"We are so sorry that we cannot come to Glendale as planned," the band said in a statement. "Anthony has been fighting off the bronchitis all week and still needs a few more days to recover. We are sorry for any inconvenience to our fans and look forward to seeing you on October 18.”

We'll leave you with these immortal words from Kiedis himself, as sung in the song "Soul to Squeeze":

"Doo doo doo doo dingle zing a dong bone / Ba-di ba-da ba-zumbacrungacong gone bad."

Truer words are rarely spoken.

David Accomazzo
David is a music wrangler, award-winning reporter, critic, and editor with more than a decade in the business.
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Gila River Arena
More Info
More Info

9400 W. Maryland Ave.
Glendale, AZ 85305

623-772-3200

www.gilariverarena.com

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2017 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >