Red Hot Chili Peppers Cancel Glendale Concert, Reschedule for October
In "total bummer" news, Red Hot Chili Peppers just now canceled its Sunday concert at Gila River Arena in Glendale.
Singer Anthony Kiedis has bronchitis, the band said in a statement.
The concert has been rescheduled the concert for October 18. Tickets for the original date will be honored at the new date. Refunds will be available at point of purchase.
"We are so sorry that we cannot come to Glendale as planned," the band said in a statement. "Anthony has been fighting off
We'll leave you with these immortal words from Kiedis himself, as sung in the song "Soul to Squeeze":
"Doo doo doo doo dingle zing a dong bone / Ba-di
Truer words are rarely spoken.
Related Location
9400 W. Maryland Ave.
Glendale, AZ 85305
