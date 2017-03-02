Red Hot Chili Peppers Cancel Glendale Concert, Reschedule for October

Red Hot Chili Peppers By Warner Bros. [ CC BY 3.0 ], via Wikimedia Commons

In "total bummer" news, Red Hot Chili Peppers just now canceled its Sunday concert at Gila River Arena in Glendale.

Singer Anthony Kiedis has bronchitis, the band said in a statement.

The concert has been rescheduled the concert for October 18. Tickets for the original date will be honored at the new date. Refunds will be available at point of purchase.

"We are so sorry that we cannot come to Glendale as planned," the band said in a statement. "Anthony has been fighting off the bronchitis all week and still needs a few more days to recover. We are sorry for any inconvenience to our fans and look forward to seeing you on October 18.”

We'll leave you with these immortal words from Kiedis himself, as sung in the song "Soul to Squeeze":

"Doo doo doo doo dingle zing a dong bone / Ba-di ba-da ba - zumba crunga cong gone bad."

Truer words are rarely spoken.