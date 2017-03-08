Relentless Beats Announces Full Lineup for Bassrush Massive Arizona
|
Christian Srigley and Leighton James of Adventure Club, one of the headliners of Bassrush Massive Arizona.
Courtesy of MSOPR
Do you like dubstep and other bass-heavy electronic dance music? Then you’re probably going to love getting your face melted at Bassrush Massive Arizona in May.
As its name implies, the event is an EDM festival focusing on bass-oriented music like dubstep, drum 'n' bass, trap, future bass, and similar genres. As such, Bassrush Massive Arizona will feature artists and DJs who are big into the
The festival, which was announced last month, will take place on Saturday, May 6, at Rawhide in Chandler. Adventure Club, Flux Pavilion, NGHTMRE, Andy C., Herobust, SayMyName,
Bassrush is a brand created by LA-based EDM mega-promoter Insomniac and dates back to the '90s. It’s associated with club events and festivals, such as Bassrush Massive Arizona, that take place in cities around the U.S. There’s also a Bassrush record label, which launched last fall.
Bassrush Massive Arizona is being put on by Insomniac and local EDM event promoter Relentless Beats.
Tickets are available through Relentless Beats.
Editor's Note: This article published on February 20, 2017, and was updated for publication on March 8, 2017.
