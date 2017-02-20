menu

The Nine Best Concerts in Phoenix This Week


Relentless Beats Announces New Festival — Bassrush Massive Arizona

Monday, February 20, 2017 at 2:32 p.m.
By Benjamin Leatherman
Christian Srigley and Leighton James of Adventure Club, one of the headliners of Bassrush Massive Arizona.EXPAND
Courtesy of MSOPR
Do you like dubstep and other bass-heavy electronic dance music? Then you’re probably going to love getting your face melted at Bassrush Massive Arizona in May.

As its name implies, the event is an EDM festival focusing on bass-oriented music like dubstep, drum 'n' bass, trap, future bass, and similar genres. As such, Bassrush Massive Arizona will feature artists and DJs who are big into the wub wub.

The festival, which was announced earlier today, will take place on Saturday, May 6, at Rawhide in Chandler. Adventure Club, Flux Pavilion, NGHTMRE, and Andy C. are all currently scheduled to perform. Additional DJs will be added to the lineup in the weeks and months ahead.

Bassrush is a brand created by L.A.-based EDM mega-promoter Insomniac and dates back to the '90s. It’s associated with club events and festivals, such as Bassrush Massive Arizona, that take place in cities around the U.S. There’s also a Bassrush record label, which launched last fall.

Bassrush Massive Arizona is being put on by Insomniac and local EDM event promoter Relentless Beats.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale on Tuesday, February 21, at 10 a.m. Regular tickets will be available on Friday, February 24, at 10 a.m.

Benjamin Leatherman
Benjamin is the clubs editor at Phoenix New Times. He covers local nightlife, music, culture, geekery, and fringe pursuits.

