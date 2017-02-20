Relentless Beats Announces New Festival — Bassrush Massive Arizona
|
Christian Srigley and Leighton James of Adventure Club, one of the headliners of Bassrush Massive Arizona.
Courtesy of MSOPR
Do you like dubstep and other bass-heavy electronic dance music? Then you’re probably going to love getting your face melted at Bassrush Massive Arizona in May.
As its name implies, the event is an EDM festival focusing on bass-oriented music like dubstep, drum 'n' bass, trap, future bass, and similar genres. As such, Bassrush Massive Arizona will feature artists and DJs who are big into the
The festival, which was announced earlier today, will take place on Saturday, May 6, at Rawhide in Chandler. Adventure Club, Flux Pavilion, NGHTMRE, and Andy C. are all currently scheduled to perform. Additional DJs will be added to the lineup in the weeks and months ahead.
Bassrush is a brand created by L.A.-based EDM mega-promoter Insomniac and dates back to the '90s. It’s associated with club events and festivals, such as Bassrush Massive Arizona, that take place in cities around the U.S. There’s also a Bassrush record label, which launched last fall.
Bassrush Massive Arizona is being put on by Insomniac and local EDM event promoter Relentless Beats.
Pre-sale tickets go on sale on Tuesday, February 21, at 10 a.m. Regular tickets will be available on Friday, February 24, at 10 a.m.
Get the Music Newsletter
Keep your thumb on the local music scene each week with music news, trends, artist interviews and concert listings. We'll also send you special ticket offers and music deals.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Suicide Silence
TicketsThu., Feb. 23, 6:30pm
-
The Nayo Jones Experience
TicketsFri., Feb. 24, 7:30pm
-
The Police Experience
TicketsFri., Feb. 24, 7:30pm
-
Beethoven Triple Concerto and Saint-Saens' Organ Symphony
TicketsTue., Feb. 21, 7:30pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!