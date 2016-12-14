menu

10 Years Ago Today, Public Enemy Invaded Local Hip-Hop Night the Blunt Club


Relentless Beats Releases Crush Arizona Lineup — Check Out Who's Playing

Wednesday, December 14, 2016 at 8:38 a.m.
By David Accomazzo
A pair of Crush attendees in 2015.
A pair of Crush attendees in 2015.
Benjamin Leatherman
The eighth annual Crush Arizona has announced its lineup for the festival, which will take palce on February 18 at Rawhide in Chandler.

Dark EDM titans Black Tiger Sex Machine will be headlining, along with Chris Lorenzo, DVBBS, GTA, Jason Ross, SayMyName, W&W, Yellow Claw, and more. Dada Life and Bro Safari headlined last year's event.

“When I started Crush nine years ago, I never would have thought it would have become one of Arizona’s most anticipated events," Relentless Beats founder Thomas Turner said in a press release. “It’s amazing to see how it has grown and become a big part of what Relentless Beats does."

General Admission passes go on sale today at 10 a.m. Tickets are $63, and you can get a two-pack of passes for $100. VIP passes start at $109. You can buy tickets at www.relentlessbeats.com.

Check out a slideshow from the 2016 Crush Arizona event here.

David Accomazzo
David is a music wrangler, award-winning reporter, critic, and editor with more than a decade in the business.

