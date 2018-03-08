Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson Are Coming to Phoenix

Get ready to burn extra crispy this summer, hard rock fans. Two of the devil’s favorite rockers are

teaming up for an arena tour.

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson recently announced dates for The Twins Of Evil: The Second Coming Tour 2018. It will kick off in July and feature a stop at Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix on Sunday, August 26.

This isn’t the first time that Dragula and the Antichrist Superstar have joined forces for a tour. Back in 2012, they embarked on the original Twins of Evil Tour in support of Zombie’s Hellbilly Delux 2 and Manson’s Born Villain.