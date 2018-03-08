 


Rob Zombie will return to Phoenix with Marilyn Manson.EXPAND
Jim Louvau

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson Are Coming to Phoenix

Ashley Naftule | March 8, 2018 | 4:00am
AA

Get ready to burn extra crispy this summer, hard rock fans. Two of the devil’s favorite rockers are
teaming up for an arena tour.

Rob Zombie and Marilyn Manson recently announced dates for The Twins Of Evil: The Second Coming Tour 2018. It will kick off in July and feature a stop at Ak-Chin Pavilion in Phoenix on Sunday, August 26.

This isn’t the first time that Dragula and the Antichrist Superstar have joined forces for a tour. Back in 2012, they embarked on the original Twins of Evil Tour in support of Zombie’s Hellbilly Delux 2 and Manson’s Born Villain.

Notorious for in-fighting and backstage drama between the rockers, the tour culminated in some major league shade-throwing at a tour stop in Detroit, where Manson told the crowd, “I’m sorry if you came to see Rob Zombie, and he can’t come on, because I’m going to beat his ass … twice … three fucking times.”

Zombie responded to Manson’s impersonation of the Sesame Street Count by covering Alice Cooper’s “School's Out” during his set. He dedicated the performance to “the only real shock rocker there ever was, Alice Cooper, not some punk-ass bitch.”

However, the Hot Topic poster boys buried the hatchet by the end of that tour. We'll see if they can keep things friendly during their upcoming dates.

Presale tickets for the Phoenix show will be available on March 19 via Ticketmaster. General admission tickets will be available on March 24. Price details are not available as of this writing.

